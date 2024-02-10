The Identification Systems Group (ISG) Donates Over $41,000 to MAHT

Members & Partners donated over $41,000 to Mississippians Against Human Trafficking at the 2023 ISG Annual Fall Meeting

MORGANTON, N.C., Feb. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Identification Systems Group (ISG), the nationwide network of local identification system integrators, announced that it has donated over $41,000 to Mississippians Against Human Trafficking (MAHT) out of Jackson, MS.

MAHT works with law enforcment and victim support agencies to stop human trafficking within Mississippi and abroad. For those rescued from enslavement, whether victims of slave labor or illegal prostitution, MAHT offers shelter, support and counseling to help them overcome their dreadful experiences and rebuild their lives.

The donated funds were raised at the ISG's Annual Fall Meeting where Members and Partners made cash and check donations, as well as purchasing items in a charity golf event and silent auction. "Our members and partners are grateful to donate to the important mission of MAHT," says Tom Stiles, the ISG's Executive Director.

Heather Bradley, Executive Director for Mississippians Against Human Trafficking (MSAHT), extended sincere appreciation for the invaluable support provided by the Identification Systems Group (ISG).

"The remarkable generosity demonstrated by the ISG's members and partners at their Annual Fall Meeting serves as a ray of hope for those ensnared by the darkness of human trafficking. Their compassionate donation of over $41,000 to Mississippians Against Human Trafficking is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the ISG community to our cause.

This direct support from the ISG not only strengthens MSAHT's capabilities across the state, but also empowers us to broaden our impact and fortify our commitment to assisting victims. This significant contribution has not only sustained our ongoing initiatives, but has also been instrumental in expanding our endeavors, playing a pivotal role in helping survivors achieve enduring independence."

About Mississippians Against Human Trafficking

MSAHT strives to bring a change by building an alliance of Mississippians united in their goal to put an end to human trafficking. MSAHT works through education, forming alliances, conducting research, implementing public policies, intervening when necessary, and providing aftercare services. For more information, visit their website at nomorems.org.

About the ISG

The Identification Systems Group (ISG) is a nationwide network of local identification card system integrators, providing high quality, cost-effective solutions backed by the local support and strength of its Professional Services Certification program. Each company works together to provide seamless nationwide support in the USA and Canada.

