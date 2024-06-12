The Identification Systems Group (ISG) Welcomes Brian Swistak as Executive Director

Mr. Swistak brings over 20 years of experience in sales and channel management as the ISG renews its focus on emerging technologies

MORGANTON, N.C., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Identification Systems Group (ISG), the nationwide network of local identification system integrators, is pleased to announce that Brian Swistak has accepted the role of Executive Director. He will begin managing all of the ISG's day-to-day operations starting in June.

Swistak has more than 20 years of experience managing direct sales, new solutions and national channel management. His career has included successful roles in sales and management at such renowned companies as Howard Medical, where he was Vice President of Sales; Dell Technologies, where he served as an Account Executive; and Panasonic, where he was an Area Sales Manager.

"The ISG Board conducted an extensive search for a new Executive Director over the past several months, considering candidates from within our industry as well as many from outside identification and security," commented John Pecnik, the ISG Board President. "We are extremely excited to welcome Brian to the ISG and we're confident that his past experience, combined with his enthusiasm and passion for new technologies, will be a tremendous asset to the group."

"I am excited to join the team and hit the ground running," said Brian Swistak. "I look forward to getting to know all of the ISG members and partners in the coming months and anticipate developing creative ways for each company to grow and expand the group's impact."

About the ISG

The Identification Systems Group (ISG) is a nationwide network of local identification card system integrators, providing high quality, cost-effective solutions backed by the local support and strength of its Professional Services Certification program. Each company works together to provide seamless nationwide support in the USA and Canada.

