The Identity Theft Resource Center Creates Advisory Board: Announces First Members

"This new group of industry leaders with specific skillsets and experiences will help ensure the ITRC stays on top of trends, emerging threats and defenses and is well positioned to participate in discussions about them," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. Post this

"Identity crimes are dynamic and ever-evolving, which means we need help keeping pace with the tactics of criminals so we can create the services needed to support victims," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "This new group of industry leaders with specific skillsets and experiences will help ensure the ITRC stays on top of trends, emerging threats and defenses and is well positioned to participate in discussions about them."

The following people are the initial members of the ITRC's AIR Advisory Board:

Jay Meier , Senior Vice President of North American Operations at FaceTec, Inc. and President & CEO of Sage Capital Advisors, LLC

, Senior Vice President of North American Operations at FaceTec, Inc. and President & CEO of Sage Capital Advisors, LLC Lynette Owens , Vice President of Global Consumer Education and Product Marketing at Trend Micro

, Vice President of Global Consumer Education and Product Marketing at Trend Micro Meghan Land , Executive Director of Privacy Rights Clearinghouse

, Executive Director of Privacy Rights Clearinghouse Michael Scheumack , Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at IDIQ

, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at IDIQ Stephen Smith , Senior Vice President of Business and Strategy at Intellectual Technology, Inc.

The AIR Advisory Board will be chaired by Shawn Holtzclaw, a veteran corporate and nonprofit executive. To view the Advisory Board, click here. To see a full list of the ITRC's Leadership, click here.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national‥nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through‥its website live-chat‥idtheftcenter.org and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses‥with‥information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool, notified. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low visioncommunities.

Media Contact

Identity Theft Resource Center

Alex Achten

Director of Communications & Media Relations

888.400.5530 Ext. 3611

[email protected]

Media Contact

Alex Achten, Identity Theft Resource Center, 888-400-5530 x 3611, [email protected], www.idtheftcenter.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Identity Theft Resource Center