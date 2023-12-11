The Identity Theft Resource Center Creates Advisory Board: Announces First Members

The new Advisory Board will advise the ITRC on matters related to identity crime by providing collaborative discussions, thought leadership and advocacy, offering solutions and facilitating industry collaboration
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to support victims of identity crime, is pleased to announce the addition of an advisory board that will operate as the Alliance for Identity Resilience (AIR). Six executives across a variety of disciplines, industries and sectors are the first Board members to be appointed.
The AIR Advisory Board will operate within the framework of the ITRC's mission to empower individuals and businesses through education, support and innovative strategies. The primary purpose of AIR is to advise the ITRC on matters related to identity crime. The board serves as a consultative body to foster collaborative discussions, advance thought leadership and advocacy, identify emerging challenges and opportunities, offer guidance on projects and initiatives, facilitate industry collaboration, and propose holistic solutions to enhance identity protection and victim recovery services.
"Identity crimes are dynamic and ever-evolving, which means we need help keeping pace with the tactics of criminals so we can create the services needed to support victims," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "This new group of industry leaders with specific skillsets and experiences will help ensure the ITRC stays on top of trends, emerging threats and defenses and is well positioned to participate in discussions about them."
The following people are the initial members of the ITRC's AIR Advisory Board:
- Jay Meier, Senior Vice President of North American Operations at FaceTec, Inc. and President & CEO of Sage Capital Advisors, LLC
- Lynette Owens, Vice President of Global Consumer Education and Product Marketing at Trend Micro
- Meghan Land, Executive Director of Privacy Rights Clearinghouse
- Michael Scheumack, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at IDIQ
- Stephen Smith, Senior Vice President of Business and Strategy at Intellectual Technology, Inc.
The AIR Advisory Board will be chaired by Shawn Holtzclaw, a veteran corporate and nonprofit executive. To view the Advisory Board, click here. To see a full list of the ITRC's Leadership, click here.
About the Identity Theft Resource Center
Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national‥nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through‥its website live-chat‥idtheftcenter.org and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses‥with‥information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool, notified. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low visioncommunities.
