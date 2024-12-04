The Identity Theft Resource Center Expands its AIR Advisory Board

"These new members will help us ensure that the ITRC stays informed about the latest threats and defenses, while actively participating in critical discussions about them," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. Post this

Since the appointment of seven executives across a variety of disciplines, industries and sectors one year ago, the ITRC has expanded the AIR Advisory Board in 2024 with the appointment of the following members:

Steve Craig , Founder & CEO of PEAK IDV

, Founder & CEO of PEAK IDV Payam Hojjat , Cybersecurity Risk & Governance Chief for the State of California and a Cybersecurity Professor at California State University

, Cybersecurity Risk & Governance Chief for the and a Cybersecurity Professor at Cisa Kurian , Principal Security Advisor of Enterprise Information Security at CVS Health

, Principal Security Advisor of Enterprise Information Security at CVS Health Adam Levin , consumer affairs advocate and serial entrepreneur; host of the award-winning podcast What the Hack

, consumer affairs advocate and serial entrepreneur; host of the award-winning podcast What the Hack Aaron Mendes, Co-Founder & CEO of PrivacyHawk

"I am happy to announce the expansion of our AIR Advisory Board to include these new appointments," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "These new members will help us ensure that the ITRC stays informed about the latest threats and defenses, while actively participating in critical discussions about them. Over the past year, the AIR Advisory Board has played a significant role in elevating the ITRC's ability to create desperately needed services for victims. We look forward to building on this momentum and expanding these efforts in 2025."

To view the full AIR Advisory Board, click here. To see a complete list of the ITRC's Leadership, click here.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.

Media Contact

Alex Achten, Identity Theft Resource Center, 888-400-5530 x 3611, [email protected], www.idtheftcenter.org

