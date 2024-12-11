The Identity Theft Resource Center Predicts a Decrease in Victim Support and Increase in ID Crimes in its 2025 Predictions

"Anticipated public policy changes and resource reductions could worsen the struggles victims face and leave them with even less support," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. Post this

"The number of people whose identities were compromised or misused, once again, grew in 2024," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "We saw identity criminals use artificial intelligence to improve their phishing lures and create documents used to file false insurance claims and other official documents. At the same time, we saw more states adopt comprehensive state privacy laws, with the total number of states now at 20."

"While efforts to block biometric use by some members of Congress failed in 2024, most U.S. residents (62 percent) said they had serious concerns about biometric use to verify their identity. The number of victims who contacted the ITRC in the past year who contemplated suicide dropped for the first time in four years – from 16 percent to 12 percent. That's still far too many people considering self-harm, along with other financial and non-financial impacts from identity crimes."

"As we look toward 2025, the outlook for victims of identity theft, cybercrime and scams is increasingly concerning," Velasquez continued. "Anticipated public policy changes and resource reductions could worsen the struggles victims face and leave them with even less support."

The ITRC's 2025 Predictions Include the Following:

Reduced Victim Support and Less Law Enforcement Focus Will Translate into Increased Identity Crimes

Criminal Fines and Asset Forfeitures Earmarked to Help Identity Crime Victims Will Drop, Too

The Cybercrime Job Market Will Boom

Federal Privacy and Security Regulations Are Out; State Regulations Are In

Self-Regulation Will Make a Comeback

To read the full recap of our 2024 predictions and how we fared, along with a more in-depth look ahead to 2025, click here.

On Friday, December 13, tune into the ITRC's latest episode of the Fraudian Slip podcast, where Velasquez, ITRC Chief Operating Officer, James E. Lee, and ITRC Board of Directors member Blair Cohen will review what happened in 2024 and breakdown our 2025 predictions. Anyone can listen by visiting our company website, idtheftcenter.org, under "Resources" and then "Podcasts."

Anyone can receive free support and guidance from a knowledgeable live advisor by calling or texting 888.400.5530 or visiting idtheftcenter.org to live chat.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.

