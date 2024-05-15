The Identity Theft Resource Center Receives Anonymous $1.4 Million Bitcoin Donation

"So often we only hear of criminals misusing cryptocurrency to take advantage of people. This Bitcoin donation shows the other side of that coin, so to speak," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. Post this

To accept the gift, the ITRC partnered with The Giving Block, which provides nonprofit organizations with the tools and expertise to accept and successfully fundraise cryptocurrency donations and other financial assets. The Giving Block team first approached the ITRC after being contacted by a donor who wished to remain anonymous, but did share why they wanted their funds to support identity crime victims:

"I am very glad to hear that they (ITRC) will be able to provide much support to victims with these funds and hope this will make a positive change in the lives of many fraud victims, in particular, those who had very little to begin with and had that taken away from them by criminals. Unfortunately, we live in a society where greed knows no bounds, and the vulnerable are taken advantage of every day, and I hope and pray that my donation to the ITRC will help these people regain their lives."

"I want to thank our donor, whoever and wherever they are," noted Velasquez. "So often we only hear of criminals misusing cryptocurrency to take advantage of people. This Bitcoin donation shows the other side of that coin, so to speak – that cryptocurrency, the underlying technology, and crypto community leaders can help identity crime victims at a time when they are most vulnerable."

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool, notified. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.

About The Giving Block

The Giving Block makes it easy for nonprofits to accept and successfully fundraise cryptocurrencies and other financial assets. Founded in 2018, The Giving Block helps thousands of charitable organizations around the world grow their donation revenue and diversify their donor bases to make a bigger impact. The Giving Block platform offers a fully automated cryptocurrency giving experience and a unique suite of cryptocurrency fundraising strategy services, delivering personalized plan development, expert guidance and in-depth knowledge resources built to help nonprofits of all sizes hit their goals.

