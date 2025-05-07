The Identity Theft Resource Center's 2024 Annual Report Highlights the Organization's Commitment to Serving Victims as Identity Crimes Rise

According to the ITRC's 2024 Annual Report, the Center directly and indirectly served 401,930 people in 2024
SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to support victims of identity crime, has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting the organization's accomplishments in the last calendar year and looking ahead to 2025 and beyond.
According to the ITRC's 2024 Annual Report, the Center directly and indirectly served 401,930 people in 2024 who were victims of identity theft, scams, or fraud, or individuals seeking information about avoiding identity crimes. Visitors viewed more than 854,351 web pages, and 4,143 people participated in in-person and virtual presentations. The ITRC's three signature reports (Data Breach Report, Trends in Identity Report and Consumer & Business Impact Report) were downloaded 3,334 times, generating 6,775 media mentions.
Download the ITRC's 2024 Annual Report
"The numbers tell part of the story – but not the whole story," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "Identity crimes aren't just about stolen credit cards – they include scams, cybercrimes and fraud that impact nearly every part of daily life. We hear from people every day who've lost their life savings to romance scams, been denied housing due to impersonation, or waited years for a stolen tax refund. These are real people, facing real harm. That's why we're here – to help them recover and rebuild."
The ITRC 2024 Annual Report highlights the uncertainty about how victims of identity theft, scams and fraud will be supported as federal government priorities shift and businesses and individuals adjust their spending habits. Reports from the ITRC, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Bureau of Investigation all point to a rise in the impacts of identity-related crimes, including scams and fraud, while reports of identity crimes continue to drop as "victim fatigue" becomes more acute.
"The ITRC has helped nearly one million people over the past two years – but millions more still need support," said Velasquez. "As federal funding becomes less certain, we're focused on expanding partnerships with companies that serve customers impacted by scams, fraud, identity theft and cybercrime. Whether it's helping resolve a complex fraud case, offering expert-led recovery support or reducing strain on customer service teams, we're uniquely positioned to step in. We also continue to work with state and local governments and philanthropists who understand the social and economic costs of identity crimes."
"We're incredibly grateful for generous donations totaling $3.1 million and a recent cy pres award of more than $850,000, which have allowed us to maintain our critical services despite an uncertain funding environment," Velasquez continued. "These contributions mean that victims and consumers still have a place to turn for help at no cost to them. However, the need is growing – our own data and national reports show that identity crime victims are facing greater financial losses than ever. Continued support from philanthropists, businesses, state and local governments, and foundations is essential to ensure we can keep doing what we do best: provide accessible, expert recovery services for victims and prevention education that empowers the public. We can't do it alone – but together, we can make sure help is always available when someone needs it most."
To learn more about the ITRC's business service offerings highlighted in the 2024 Annual Report, click here or visit idtheftcenter.org/protect-my-business. Consumers and victims can receive free support and guidance from a knowledgeable live advisor by calling or texting 888.400.5530 or visiting the ITRC's website, idtheftcenter.org, to live chat.
About the Identity Theft Resource Center
Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat,idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.
Media Contact
Identity Theft Resource Center
Alex Achten
Sr. Director of Communications & Media Relations
888.400.5530 Ext. 3611
[email protected]
Media Contact
Alex Achten, Identity Theft Resource Center, 888-400-5530 x 3611, [email protected], www.idtheftcenter.org
SOURCE Identity Theft Resource Center
Share this article