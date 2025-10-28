The IJIS Institute hosts the 2025 Justice, Public Safety, and Security AI Summit in Tyson's Corner, Virginia - and announces the launch of its AI Labs

At the 2025 Justice, Public Safety, and Security Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit the IJIS Institute announced the launch of the AI Center of Excellence including AI Labs and released the Use Case Catalog.

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IJIS Institute, a national 501(C)(3) Not for Profit, hosted its second two-day Justice, Public Safety, and Security Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit on September 9th – 10th, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency, Tysons Corner, Virginia. The Summit was again hosted with the support from the Miller Center on Policing and Community Resiliency at Rutgers University, and the University of Ottawa Professional Development Institute.

This Summit brought together over 200 attendees, including thought leaders, executives, innovators, and law makers representing Law Enforcement, Emergency Communications Centers (ECC), Courts, Corrections, Prosecutors, Homeland Security, and international representatives to discuss the impact of AI on the Justice, Public Safety, and Security mission.

The Summit featured Chief David Huchler, Chief of Police, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) who provided the welcome remarks. Keynote speakers included Doug Robinson, Executive Director, National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) who talked about the state of AI across the nation and some of the key benefits of using AI to deliver citizen services. Dr. David Bray, Chair of the Accelerator and Distinguished Fellow with the Alfred Lee Loomis Innovation Council at the non-partisan Henry L. Stimson Center also delivered a very powerful keynote speech "Leading Amid Turbulent Times: Why Justice and Public Safety Leaders Must Navigate Headwinds Differently Now". Other invited speakers included Ben Haiman, Executive Director of Public Safety and Justice at the University of Virginia and previous Chief of Staff for the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. The panel discussions included leaders from Courts, Corrections, 911, ECC's, and State Agency Administrators (SAA's).

Ashwini Jarral, Senior Advisor at the IJIS Institute and Lead for The Center of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Justice, Public Safety, and Security announced that the Center was now operational and is currently working with the New Jersey Governor's Office to deliver AI workshops for their Justice and Public Safety leaders. These workshops are delivered in partnership with Innovate-US, and with the support from the Miller Center on Policing and Community Resiliency at Rutgers University, the University of Ottawa Professional Development Institute, and the National Center for State Courts (NCSC). Jarral also announced the launch of the AI Labs for the Center of Excellence, to provide agencies and private sector companies with assistance in their use of AI by 1) Assessing the developed capabilities and evaluations for accuracy, efficacy, ethical use and compliance; and, 2) Conducting readiness assessments for AI implementation. In the future, the lab will also offer other capabilities to ensure the effectiveness of newly developed AI models.

The IJIS Institute AI Working Group also announced the release of the IJIS AI Use Case Catalog for which the IJIS AI Working Group has collected several dozen use cases across Law Enforcement, Emergency Communications and Response, 9-1-1, Courts, Corrections, and Homeland Security. These use cases reflect various stages of implementation from concept to actual use in daily operations. The catalog also shows the risks and implementation costs associated with these use cases.

Maria Cardiellos, Executive Director of the IJIS Institute stated "It is more critical than ever that public sector practitioners and private sector representatives join forces to address one of the most significant and game-changing technologies of our generation. As significant as the potential for positive outcomes are with AI usage, so too must our collective communities perform our due diligence on the policy, operational and technical impacts that are associated with same to ensure success. The newly formed AI COE brings together the best resources to host, assess, test and improve on technologies that can best support our Justice, Public Safety, and Security communities. We look forward to great success!"

Some of the participants of the summit share their perspective on the AI summit:

"At the IJIS Summit we reaffirmed that AI will never replace the courage and compassion of public safety professionals, but it will give them sharper tools, faster insights, and stronger connections to communities. It's not about replacing people, it's about protecting them and saving more lives with technology of tomorrow." - Scott Brillman Director of 9-1-1, Fairfax County, VA Dept of Public Safety Communications.

"The IJIS AI Summit was informative, insightful, thought-provoking, and very timely, demonstrating a strong commitment by both the IJIS team and Summit attendees to be proactive in identifying and addressing common concerns, issues, and risks with the use or potential use of AI technologies in public safety domains such as emergency services, law enforcement, corrections, and cybersecurity. As one speaker noted, "we have to be less risk averse and be more risk aware". The Summit provided this opportunity by bringing together thought leaders, justice practitioners, and solution providers to learn more about ways to harness the potential of AI to enable greater efficiencies in our respective organizations while still addressing the potential risks that AI represents. Many thanks to IJIS for continuing in these efforts." - Lynn Ayala, Senior IT Business Consultant, (Retired), Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

The IJIS Institute and its partners are already planning on hosting a 2026 AI Summit, so please stay tuned for the date announcement and stay up to date with the IJIS Institute happenings by visiting the IJIS Institute and searching the AI COE website.

About the Justice, Public Safety, and Security AI Center of Excellence

The JPSS AI Center of Excellence is a collaborative initiative co-founded by the IJIS Institute and the University of Ottawa, with participation from the Rutgers Miller Center and other partners. The Center is dedicated to advancing ethical, effective, and innovative AI applications in justice, public safety, and security worldwide.

To learn more about the COE please visit https://www.aicoejpss.org/

About the IJIS Institute

The IJIS Institute is a nonprofit collaboration network uniting leaders from the public and private sectors, national practice associations, and academia to address mission-critical information sharing, policy, and technology challenges in justice and public safety.

