The Illinois Employee Ownership Center Hires First Executive Director

CHICAGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Illinois Center for Employee Ownership (ILCEO) – a nonprofit organization dedicated to turning the state of Illinois into a place where every working person can also be an employee-owner – announced today the hiring of Haydee Caldero as its Executive Director. ILCEO is a member of the Employee Ownership Expansion Network (EOX) – a network of 21 state centers focused on significantly expanding employee ownership in the United States.

Ms. Caldero is excited about leveraging her background in scaling organizations and deep roots in Illinois to expand employee ownership in the state. "Employee ownership is a proven way to close the wage and wealth gap for Illinois workers while strengthening local communities," said Caldero. "I am looking forward to partnering with the Illinois business, advocacy, and policy communities to foster a welcoming environment for advancing employee ownership."

As Founder of Project Ownership, Ms. Caldero provides companies with fractional CFO/COO services focused on implementing strategic plans that bolster revenue growth, profitability, and employee owner engagement. Prior to that she served as COO of Crepes a Latte – a 100% employee-owned company – where she oversaw the implementation of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), annual audits, valuations, ESOP administration, and employee engagement. She also played a pivotal role in establishing the employee engagement committee and creating a board of directors, providing invaluable guidance on fiduciary matters and strategic planning. Ms. Caldero holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from Wesleyan University.

Steve Storkan, Executive Director of the EOX and Board Member of the ILCEO said, "We know from experience with other State Centers for Employee Ownership that once a staff member is hired, the effectiveness of a center in delivering their message about the positive effects of employee ownership for business owners, workers, and communities increases dramatically. With Hyadee's deep background in business and her large personal and professional network we know the ILCEO is immediately set up for success. We are fortunate to have her lead this organization as the first ILCEO staff member."

About the Illinois Center for Employee Ownership

The Illinois Center for Employee Ownership (ILCEO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2022 that serves as the central hub for information and resources around employee ownership in Illinois. ILCEO's mission is to educate business owners and their advisors (lawyers, bankers, accountants, wealth advisors) on the benefits of employee ownership via Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), worker cooperatives, and Employee Ownership Trusts (EOTs). ILCEO provides resources, case studies, and articles, and a list of service providers who can assist with employee ownership transitions. ILCEO serves the entire state of Illinois and is part of the Employee Ownership Expansion Network – a network of 21 state centers. To learn more about ILCEO visit https://www.il-ceo.org/.

About the Employee Ownership Expansion Network

The Employee Ownership Expansion Network is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded on July 4th, 2018 in Philadelphia, PA and headquartered in Arlington, VA. Its mission is to significantly expand employee ownership in the United States by establishing and supporting a network of independent, nonprofit State Centers for Employee Ownership. To date, EOX has provided funding and technical assistance to support the opening of 13 State Centers. EOX's goal is to create one million new employee owners by 2025. To learn more, visit www.eoxnetwork.org.

Media Contact

