The Impact of GLP-1s on Cardiovascular Clinical Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The featured speakers will also discuss the increasing moral, scientific and regulatory requirements to increase access to cardiovascular clinical trials for populations historically underserved by the clinical research community since these diseases disproportionately impact disadvantaged and minority populations. The panel will consider efforts to diversify clinical trials in the cardiovascular space and explore what else should be done to meet this need.

Join this webinar to gain an understanding of the potential application of GLP-1 RAs in the treatment of cardiovascular indications, how the landscape for cardiovascular clinical research is changing, and what this means for the future of cardiovascular clinical trials.

Join experts from the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Adrienne Richards, MD, Medical Science and Strategy Lead, Cardiovascular; Rose Blackburne, MD, Therapeutic Area Head, Medical Science and Strategy; Marlena Erikson, Senior Director, Project Oversight; and Paul Collins (moderator), Executive Director and Cardiovascular Pillar Head, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Impact of GLP-1s on Cardiovascular Clinical Development.

