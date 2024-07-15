AAEA annual meeting selected presentation session

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting Selected Presentation session "The impacts of climate change and agricultural adaptation" will feature work focused on quantifying the economic impacts of climate change and exploring agricultural adaptation to climate variations across different regions worldwide. Using advanced panel data models, these studies investigate the effects of climate change on agricultural productivity and crop mixes, considering spatial variations. The studies also delve into the spatial heterogeneity of agriculture's adaptation to climate change, along with examining behavioral adaptation such as the use of climate-smart inputs and decisions related to land reallocation.

Presentations in this session:

1. Geography of Climate Change Adaptation in U.S. Agriculture: Evidence from Spatially Varying Long-Differences Approach

Jingfang Zhang, Alcorn State University

2. The impact of climate change on crop mix, location, and season shifts in Mexico

Saul Basurto Hernandez, National University of Mexico

3. Adapting to High Temperatures: The Increased Use of Climate-Resilient Groundnut Varieties in West Africa

Ange T. Kakpo, Seattle Pacific University

This session will take place on Monday, July 29 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm CST in the New Orleans Marriott in Studio 3 on the second floor.

If you are interested in attending the 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA, please send a completed complimentary media registration to Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office. You can also learn more on our Annual Meeting Media Kit page.

