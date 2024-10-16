The ImpEx Collection Edition Four Debuts, Showcasing Exquisite Scottish and World Single Malt Treasures for Discerning Palates

We've been blessed to represent some fantastic, multi-award-winning brands as importers here in the US. Edition Four of The ImpEx Collection includes very special Single Cask selections, which we are incredibly proud to unveil. Post this

"We've been very blessed to represent some fantastic and multi-award winning brands as an importer here in the US. Edition Four of The ImpEx Collection includes very special Single Cask selections from Pōkeno and Indri as part of its World Single Malt offerings," said Filmus. "The trust and care these brands have shown in the selection process and allowing us to bottle these under our label gives us an even greater sense of pride in their release. In fact, The ImpEx Collection 2020 3-yo Pōkeno Amontillado Cask #20-26 received a Gold Medal and 90 points from the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition along with 93 points from Whisky Advocate in their Fall 2024 issue."

The ImpEx Collection concept is to showcase some of the best "gems" in its Editions. These bottlings, spirits that might otherwise disappear into a blend or never be bottled at all, represent some of the rarer gems out there. They result from a meticulous cask selection process achieved by blind tasting samples and forming a tasting panel consensus-based only on flavor, quality, and unique characteristics, ensuring that each bottle is a true treasure.

"It's never a simple or easy process to select the expressions we release in our Editions of The ImpEx Collection," explained Filmus. "A single cask has to have the perfect recipe for us - the right appeal, the right size, the right price, and the right age are a part of it all, but the taste and quality above all else. We call our expressions gems for a reason: they are precious to us (and to the consumers we have in mind when we select them, we hope)."

For The ImpEx Collection Edition Four, the extraordinary single-cask Scotches selected are drawn from Scotland's prominent whisky-making regions, namely Speyside and Highland. The ImpEx Collection 2011 12 yo Royal Brackla ($120), bottled at 58% ABV, kicks things off, heralding from a Highlands distillery founded in 1812 and known as "The King's Own Whisky" for being the first Scotch whisky ever granted a Royal Warrant. Opening aromatics of apples and melted demerara sugar set the palate for apples, pears, and a luscious lemon zest that finishes with soft, brown sugar and cake spice.

From Dailuaine, a Speyside distillery famous for being the first in Scotland with a pagoda roof, comes The ImpEx Collection 2009 14 yo Dailuaine ($140). With a bottling strength of 56.8% ABV, this single malt draws you in with essences of coconut oil and apricot on the nose. The palate is then tempted with a dance of apricot and tangerine that gives way to a finish of lingering green apple.

Further into Edition Four is The ImpEx Collection 2009 14 yo Strathmill ($140), crafted in the Speyside region at a Victorian-era whisky-making operation. The flavor profile of this expression is decadent in consideration - red apple, cinnamon, and sugar plum on the nose, yielding as you take a sip to baseball card bubble gum, pear, and rose petals. The finish is lasting and rich in flavor.

The ImpEx Collection 2011 12 yo Benrinnes ($120) is also a treat, drawing first breath in a cask from a Speyside distillery known for rich, full-bodied expressions. This 12-year-old, sporting a 58.9% ABV, draws one in with cherries and rosemary on the nose, followed by the sip revealing the addition of candle wax and red fruit. The finish here is an emerging blood orange that brings a fresh citrus note.

On the global whisky stage, The ImpEx Collection Edition Four delivers two distilleries that are not as likely known but still very intriguing. First off, from India comes The ImpEx Collection 2015 7 yo Indri ($175 - 53.5% ABV). Indri has been making waves on the global stage with its award-winning expressions, and ImpEx found itself a gem of an ex-wine cask bottling that drops with sweet figs and plums on the nose, leading to a palate wanting for this whisky's fruit predominance and sweetness. It concludes with touches of vanilla and grapes.

New Zealand whisky is represented well by The ImpEx Collection 2020 3 yo Pōkeno ($125), clocking in at 58.5% ABV and finding its age in an Amontillado Sherry Cask. Pōkeno brings a water source protected by volcanic hills in a misty valley to this expression. With this whisky comes ripe peaches and honey on the nose, leading to marzipan and cashew nuts on the palate and a long, rich finish.

All of The ImpEx Collection Edition Four expressions will be available starting October 16th, 2024, when excited consumers can begin to look for these fantastic expressions on store shelves in specialty retailers across the US. For more information on these beautiful gems, including where to buy them, please email ImpEx Beverages at [email protected] for an individual and personalized response.

ABOUT THE IMPEX COLLECTION EDITION FOUR

The ImpEx Collection 2011 12 yo Royal Brackla Single Cask #110000245 (58% abv. RRP $120 - 282 bottles total)

Nose: Traditional Scrumpy cider springs out of the glass with apples and melted demerara sugar. A background of cinnamon and nutmeg spice builds and compliments the freshness

Palate: Rich and Creamy with apples and pears. A bright, lemon zest note creates a zingy feel and is enhanced by a delicate black pepper spice. With time, the orchard fruits are balanced with walnut skins.

Finish: The nuttiness from the spirit lingers and carries soft, brown sugar and cake spice.

The ImpEx Collection 2009 14 yo Dailuaine Single Cask #312079 (56.8% abv. RRP $140 – 250 bottles total)

Nose: Coconut oil, tangerine, apricot, vanilla, and honeysuckle combine in a sweet perfume.

Palate: Apricot and tangerine dance together with a notable warmth and a touch of fennel. Waxy feel.

Finish: Apricot gives way to green apple lingering on the tongue and bringing you back for a second sip.

The ImpEx Collection 2009 14 yo Strathmill Single Cask #802952 (57.5% abv. RRP $140 - 272 bottles total)

Nose: Red apple, cinnamon, pear, star fruit, sugar plum, and baseball card bubble gum.

Palate: Baseball card bubble gum and pear notes let you know they are there as they are joined by touches of fresh barley, wax, and rose petals.

Finish: The palate extends bringing a finish that is lasting and rich in flavor.

The ImpEx Collection 2011 12 yo Benrinnes Single Cask #306532 (58.9% abv. RRP $120 – 273 bottles total)

Nose: Cherries, rosemary

Palate: Cherries and rosemary continue with the addition of candle wax and red fruits. Chewy

Finish: Blood orange emerges bringing a fresh citrus note to round out the experience.

The ImpEx Collection 2020 3 yo Pōkeno Amontillado Cask #20-26 (58.5% abv RRP $125 - 330 bottles total)

Nose: Ripe peaches, orange and pear drops, with hints of honey and almonds

Mouth: Peach and Orange liqueur combine with marzipan and cashew nuts, and a hint of dried spice

Finish: Long and rich

The ImpEx Collection 2015 7 yo Indri ex-Wine Cask #1746 (53.5% abv RRP $175 - 175 bottles total)

Nose: Sweet and elegant with hints of figs, plums, and raisins.

Palate: Well balanced and long lasting with fruit predominance and sweetness.

Finish: Complex with touches of vanilla and grapes.

ABOUT THE IMPEX COLLECTION

The ImpEx Collection is a labor of love derived from the heart of Sam Filmus, President and Managing Director of ImpEx Beverages. He, along with his business partner Chris Uhde, has spent a significant amount of time and passion selecting the casks that go into each bottle of The ImpEx Collection that you find on the shelf. After over 40 years of combined industry experience, you can tell that each cask is unique and special, offering the best that different categories have to offer.

Whether you find yourself looking for a dram of rare and unique whisky or you feel you want a special and select rum or mezcal, you can be sure that each bottle of The ImpEx Collection will take your passion for a spirit to new heights. The high expectations for quality and taste that Sam and Chris possess can be found in each sip of delicious juice. While we unveil the offerings from The ImpEx Collection, we hope you will find the taste and style that suits you best.

ABOUT IMPEX BEVERAGES

In 2008, a new chapter began for Sam Filmus after years in the business captaining JVS Imports. With ImpEx Beverages, his vision was to import premium and rare Spirits from around the world, with a special emphasis on the best of what Scotland has to offer. In 2018, Chris Uhde joined Sam as his business partner in ImpEx Beverages, and together, they have expanded the portfolio and vision for ImpEx. Now, ImpEx boasts an impressive portfolio, including some of the most notable small to medium-sized distilleries and independent bottlers. ImpEx Beverages imports Whisky, Gin, Rum, and Mezcal from Scotland, Japan, Israel, Mexico, England, the Caribbean, and India with future anticipated additions from unexpected destinations. We also feature a fine line of Liqueurs and Cordials produced in the US.

Media Contact

Nino Kilgore-Marchetti for ImpEx, ImpEx Beverages, 1 971-415-1801, [email protected], https://impexbev.com/

Sam Filmus, ImpEx Beverages, 1 (650) 872-1113, [email protected], https://impexbev.com/

SOURCE ImpEx Beverages