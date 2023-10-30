The Importance of Progesterone Testing Before Dog Pregnancy

Monggoq Dog Progesterone Detector is used to detect the secretion of progesterone in dogs, which plays an important role in female dog reproductive activities, such as ovulation, maintaining pregnancy, delivery, and breast development. Post this

Progesterone testing before pregnancy can also indicate any potential fertility issues that may affect a pet's ability to conceive. Elevated or abnormally low progesterone levels can be a sign of conditions such as polycystic ovary disease (PCOD) or hypothyroidism, which may interfere with ovulation and fertilization. Identifying these conditions allows for early intervention and treatment to improve the pet's chances of becoming pregnant.

Another benefit of pre-pregnancy progesterone testing is the evaluation of corpus luteum function. The corpus luteum is a glandular structure in the ovaries that produces progesterone after ovulation. A healthy corpus luteum is essential for maintaining pregnancy. If the corpus luteum does not function properly, progesterone levels may remain low, leading to an increased risk of pregnancy loss or fetal abnormalities. Detecting corpus luteum dysfunction can help pet owners and veterinarians take appropriate measures to optimize pregnancy outcomes.

Finally, pre-pregnancy progesterone testing can assist in monitoring treatment protocols for dogts with fertility issues. Many conditions affecting pet fertility can be managed with medication or other interventions. Progesterone testing can help determine the effectiveness of treatment and ensure that the pet's hormone levels are within a normal range for conception to occur.

Pre-pregnancy progesterone testing for dogs is essential for optimizing reproductive health and increasing the chances of successful pregnancy. It provides valuable information about ovulation, fertility issues, and corpus luteum function, enabling pet owners and veterinarians to take appropriate measures to achieve positive outcomes for pet pregnancies.

This device is used to detect the secretion of progesterone in dogs, which plays an important role in female dog reproductive activities, such as ovulation, maintaining pregnancy, delivery, and breast development.

Customer Name: Paula

Love the product! The product arrived and is very sturdy made. The value is great for the price! I haven't mastered the high cProg tests on it as they have to be diluted but for lower cProg it is spot on accurate. I know this because I tested on this machine and tested the same animal sample on two other machines for comparison and it was accurate. It's portable which is nice and I feel it would travel well. The tests are well made also. Instructions were in English and easy to use, could use some clarification in a couple areas but overall easy to figure out. Didn't come with a USA plugin but it's also usb so I used a standard charging block and it worked fine. Can be connected to laptop/computer via usb or Bluetooth and can be connected to a printer to print results. It's touchscreen which is nice. The ONLY thing I don't like is shipping time. Sometimes I go through tests rather quickly and the shipping time to get more tests in a hurry isn't really possible so make sure to order enough in advance. That's the only downfall I've found with it though. Overall great product!

Customer Name: Wangyanli

Accurate results!!!

I recently purchased the MongGo Q Progesterone Machine from Amazon, and initially, I encountered a similar issue as other sellers where the test values were consistently above 30.

I was frustrated and thought the machine was ineffective and inaccurate. However, before returning the item, I have decided to contact the seller via email to explain the issue.

To my surprise, the seller promptly responded and explained that the high values were due to the concentration of the sample. They advised me to dilute the sample as per their instructions and retest.

Following their guidance, I obtained the values and multiplied them by the dilution factor. The results were in line with what my veterinarian had suggested, confirming the accuracy of the machine. I decided to keep it!

I must commend the company's exceptional customer service. They responded quickly to my email and provided detailed instructions, resolving my issue promptly.

Overall, I am extremely satisfied with my purchase of the Monggo Progesterone Machine. It delivers accurate results, and the company's customer service is outstanding.

I highly recommend this product to anyone in need of reliable progesterone testing !!!

Customer Name: Jordan & Jake Boyko

Love love love!

I absolutely love this product! It came just in time as one of my girls was getting ready to go into heat. Numbers were accurate. The machine is EXTREMELY convenient since it is portable! Made it so much easier. Can't wait to try the thyroxine tests on my cat!

