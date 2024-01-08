The Importance of Taking Responsibility For Spiritual Growth to Fulfill One's Divine Purpose in Christ

Xulon Press presents an inspirational guide for spiritual growth–a must-have motivational read for all Christians.
BAY POINT, Calif. , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lesley David provides readers with step-by-step guidance in Making Progress After Salvation: An Essential Guide to Steady Spiritual Growth ($14.49, paperback, 9781662891106; $22.99, hardcover, 9781662891113; $6.99, e-book, 9781662891120).
Lesley David gives readers the ideal guideline to progress on a successful spiritual journey. David encourages Christians to realize that God wants each person to enjoy a victorious Christian life. As explained by the author, Jesus Christ died and was resurrected so his followers might live above sin, the devil, and his nuisance. David further explains the unfortunate truth that many Christians are unaware of essential factors for success, resulting in a lack of fulfillment and spiritual growth. Through step-by-step, practical guidance Christians will discover fundamental protocols for a victorious Christian life while going on a successful spiritual journey.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, David said, "There is a need for believers to grow spiritually and help advance the kingdom of God."
Lesley David encountered the Lord Jesus Christ as a teenager. She has an insatiable desire for the Word of God and a lifestyle of prayer. She is passionate about having sound biblical knowledge and enjoys sharing it with others. David received theological training at Charis Bible College-USA and Adullam Bible Seminary-Nigeria. She is the Prayer Leader at her church (United Nations Christian Center) and Glorious Awakening Christian Network. She lives with her family in Pittsburg, California.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Making Progress After Salvation: An Essential Guide to Steady Spiritual Growth is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
