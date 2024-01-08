The Importance of Taking Responsibility For Spiritual Growth to Fulfill One's Divine Purpose in Christ

There is a need for believers to grow spiritually and help advance the kingdom of God. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, David said, "There is a need for believers to grow spiritually and help advance the kingdom of God."

Lesley David encountered the Lord Jesus Christ as a teenager. She has an insatiable desire for the Word of God and a lifestyle of prayer. She is passionate about having sound biblical knowledge and enjoys sharing it with others. David received theological training at Charis Bible College-USA and Adullam Bible Seminary-Nigeria. She is the Prayer Leader at her church (United Nations Christian Center) and Glorious Awakening Christian Network. She lives with her family in Pittsburg, California.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Making Progress After Salvation: An Essential Guide to Steady Spiritual Growth is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

