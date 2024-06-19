The Inaugural Terra Madre Americas Event A Resounding Success

Sacramento welcomed food enthusiasts to debut the first edition of the event

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The very first Terra Madre Americas event, a collaborative endeavor between Slow Food and Visit Sacramento just finished its four-day run, attracting numerous wine and food enthusiasts who joined producers, scientists, chefs, and researchers to exchange ideas and gain a deeper understanding of the Slow Food Movement.

From May 17th to May 20th, the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium welcomed participants on a journey exploring the relationships between food, life, and the environment. The event addressed the climate crisis, social justice, and education in the food and beverage sector through focused discussions, masterclasses, walk-around tastings, and a myriad of opportunities for debate and exchange. Slow Wine U.S. Editors Deborah Parker Wong and Pam Strayer hosted three wine masterclasses to showcase 18 wines from 15 regional producers featured in the 2024 Slow Wine guide, highlighting the diverse quality and style of wines across the AVAs known as Superior California.

"We were impressed by Sacramento's warm welcome and enthusiasm. We believe that the city has the potential to serve as a central hub for spreading the principles of Slow Food and the Slow Wine Coalition across the Americas and reshaping how we cultivate vines—utilizing fewer chemicals and promoting sustainability—as well as how we appreciate and market wine. Sacramento is not only strategically located but also the birthplace of the farm-to-fork movement, so it was an easy decision for us to choose it for the first Terra Madre Americas event" says Giancarlo Gariglio, editor-in-chief of the Slow Wine Guide. "Our presence here was pivotal to lay the groundwork for the creation of a biennial assembly that mirrors the importance of the Terra Madre Salone Del Gusto, held in Turin, Italy," he continues.

On May 20th, the event moved to the farm-focused restaurant Mulvaney's B&L for an exclusive wine tasting, where nearly 30 member wineries of the Slow Wine Coalition from the US, Central and South America engaged with media and trade representatives to discuss the global network's mission of revolutionizing wine to emphasize excellence, environmental sustainability, land preservation, and the advancement of rural, social, and cultural welfare.

"It was a precious moment having wineries from all over the Americas come together to exchange and meet. When we reached out to them to join us at the event and present their wines, we felt an instant surge of excitement about showcasing in this vibrant city. It's not just the local producers who felt the buzz; companies from South and Central America were equally thrilled to be part of it and the response from trade professionals has been beyond gratifying so we can't wait to come back next September" says Maddalena Schiavone, coordinator of the Slow Wine Coalition.

To learn more about Slow food and Slow wine please visit https://www.slowfood.com/ and https://www.slowwineusa.com/

