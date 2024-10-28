The Income To Support All Foundation Reaches $1.5 Million Fundraising Goal, Fully Funding Two Groundbreaking UBI Projects

With the successful completion of its $1.5 million fundraising goal, the Income To Support All Foundation is set to launch two transformative UBI initiatives in 2025, accelerating the path toward economic security for all. Post this

Groundbreaking UBI Projects Set to Launch in 2025

Thanks to the successful fundraising efforts, ITSA will fully fund two key UBI initiatives for release in 2025:

Bootstraps: A docuseries that chronicles the lives of 11 households across the United States receiving a basic income of $1,000 per month per adult and $333 per month per child for 2.5 years between 2018 and mid-2020. Through ethical journalism and intimate human stories, the visionary series by Emmy award-winning director Deia Schlosberg explores the potentially transformative impact of UBI.

Comingle: A software platform that will enable community members to create a weekly basic income for themselves and others. Through a small flat percentage fee automatically deducted from members' incomes, the platform aims to foster community-driven mutual support and establish a baseline income floor for all who join. It also aims to be a new tool for charities to utilize in next-generation continuous UBI pilots as well as rapid and enduring disaster response.

Sustained Growth and Future Expansion

In addition to surpassing its 2024 fundraising goal, ITSA has also secured its own foundational basic income of six figures per month in recurring donations. This ongoing support will allow ITSA to scale its impact, spearhead future UBI initiatives, and grow into a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing Universal Basic Income on a multimillion-dollar scale in the United States through hard data, powerful storytelling, and practical implementation in the private sector, independently of the government.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, a well-known proponent of UBI with his signature $1,000-a-month Freedom Dividend, has expressed strong support for the Foundation. During a recent Q&A, Yang was asked how he would spend $1 billion and named direct cash giving as one of his top three priorities. When describing which charitable organizations he would back, he said: "Internationally, it's GiveDirectly, domestically I'm going to call out Scott Santens' ITSA Foundation because they are very small, scrappy, and pure, and they're genuine."

"We are thrilled with the outpouring of support and belief in our mission," said Scott Santens. "2024 has been a transformative year for us, and with the projects we're bringing to life, we are one step closer to building a world where economic freedom is secured for one and all."

For more information or to get involved, please visit itsafoundation.org.

About The Income To Support All Foundation

Founded in March 2023 by Scott Santens, the Income To Support All Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting innovative Universal Basic Income projects that rely on research, storytelling, or direct implementation. ITSA Foundation's vision is to create a world where economic security and freedom are a reality for everyone.

