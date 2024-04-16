The Incretin Impact: A New Era in Metabolic Disease and Obesity Drug Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

It is currently a very exciting time within drug development for incretins, but there is still a lot we do not know. Post this

It is currently a very exciting time within drug development for incretins, but there is still a lot we do not know. In this webinar, the expert speakers will cover how incretins were discovered, what we know about them, current challenges facing incretin drug development and some of the exciting work that is ongoing in this space. They will also discuss how advanced imaging techniques like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) can give us insights that will help us to better understand incretins, as well as provide relevant information for future drug development.

Register for this webinar today to learn about incretins, the current status of incretin drug development and the speakers' perspectives on the future of incretin drug development.

Join Tina Vilsbøll, MD, DMSc, Professor at Steno Diabetes Centre Copenhagen, University of Copenhagen, Denmark; Michael Wagner, Senior Vice President, Chemistry and Drug Discovery, Dewpoint Therapeutics; Co-Founder, Antaros Tracer; and Martin Schain, Director of PET Imaging, Antaros Medical, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Incretin Impact: A New Era in Metabolic Disease and Obesity Drug Development.

