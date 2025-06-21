The India-based SEO Team That's Secretly Powering Results for Agencies Around the World (Without Touching the Client)

SEO Experts Company India, based in Mohali, is powering over 100 global agencies with white-label SEO services delivering results without direct client interaction. Founded by Navneet Singh, the team offers end-to-end solutions, including keyword strategy, on-page SEO, high-authority link building, and local optimization. With proven campaigns and dedicated experts, they promise execution, transparency, and growth for agency partners.

MOHALI, India, June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this overpromising and under delivering world of the SEO landscape. There is one India-based team that is delivering remarkable results and reshaping the norms and working of SEO services with zero client interaction and 100% results.

We spoke with Mr. Navneet Singh, the founder of SEO Experts Company India, which is changing the world of SEO services. To understand how his white-label SEO team has become the hidden engine of over 100 marketing, web, and digital agencies around the world.

Question: What makes SEO Experts Company India different from other white-label SEO providers?

Navneet Singh: Most service providers keep sharing half-baked reports but fail to make a meaningful impact. However, with our expert team, we plan the strategy, handle the work, and ensure campaign-driven ranking, traffic, and leads.

Question: Who typically works with your team?

Navneet Singh: We work with various agencies across countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Primarily with agencies that like to add SEO to their service offerings but don't want the cost, time, or risk of building an in-house team. Our clients, who seek consistent and scalable delivery without any hassle, include marketing firms and consultants.

Question: What specific services do you offer under the label of a white-label program?

Navneet Singh: We manage everything from end to end. Our most in-demand deliverables include:

1: Custom Keyword Search aligned with the buyer's intent

2: Complete On-Page SEO Implementations

3: High-authority link-building via Guest Posts, Niche Edits, and Contextual Placements.

4: Local SEO Optimization, including GBP, citations, and review strategy

5: White-Label Monthly Reports focused on ranking leads and ROI

6: Real-time collaboration via Slack, ClickUp, or email with a dedicated account Team.

Question: How experienced is your team?

Navneet Singh: Every campaign is handled by our senior SEO strategists and trained specialists. We hire no interns and no copy-and-paste freelancers. We have a specially designed SEO Execution Framework for measurable outcomes across industries and markets. When you become a partner with us, you're not just outsourcing. You're investing in your future. You are hiring an elite team that is built to scale.

Question: Can you share recent campaign results?

Navneet Singh: Our executions have consistently delivered measurable results for our agency partner.

1: In just four months, a UK-based dental marketing agency has seen a 180% growth in organic appointments.

2: A Canadian eCommerce strategist delivered 75% year-over-year organic growth.

3: Signing three new SEO clients - A US web agency has added $12,000 in recurring monthly revenue.

Question: What's your message to agency owners today?

Navneet Singh: If you're tired of micromanaging your freelancers or underwhelmed by a white-labeled platform, then we're your next step. When you choose us, you will receive proper execution, transparency, and reliability. All three things are missing majorly when it comes to SEO delivery. You need to focus on taking care of your client's. Rest, we will take care of everything.

