The Industry's First Software Supply Chain Security Summit

SARATOGA, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lineaje, a leader in continuous software supply chain security management, today announced that registration is open for its inaugural Software Supply Chain Summit at Black Hat USA 2024 in Las Vegas. The event will take place on Tuesday, August 6 and feature insights from distinguished practitioners in the cybersecurity, government, defense, medical, finance, and AI sectors. This elite group of industry leaders will explore how to tackle the key challenges and emerging trends in the software supply chain and open-source security spaces.

Further details on the summit and sign-up process include: https://www.lineaje.com/the-software-supply-chain-security-summit-at-black-hat-2024

WHO: The Software Supply Chain Security Summit, presented by Lineaje, will feature panelists and speakers from notable public and private sector organizations such as Trellix, Fannie Mae, MITRE, and Exabeam.

WHAT: The Software Supply Chain Security Summit is a unique, interactive event featuring multiple presentations and panels on how industry leaders are navigating the software vulnerability landscape and associated regulations, open-source trends and pain points, and security priority predictions. The summit promises a valuable day of education followed by an opportunity to network over snacks, drinks and cocktails in the evening. Participants may come and go as they please at the "Lineaje Lounge" located at Hotel Delano during Black Hat 2024.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 6 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT

WHERE:

Hotel Delano Las Vegas, a 5-minute walk from Mandalay Bay Convention Center

Sienna DE

3940 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

HOW TO GET INVOLVED:

To register for the event and view the full Software Supply Chain Summit agenda, please visit https://www.lineaje.com/the-software-supply-chain-security-summit-at-black-hat-2024

To apply to speak or participate in a panel discussion, email [email protected] with your name, title, company, and bio by July 19, 2024 at 12 p.m. PT.

To apply to join the Lineaje-led Software Supply Chain Industry Advisory Board, email [email protected] with your name, title, company, and bio by July 31, 2024 at 12 p.m. PT.

About Lineaje

Lineaje provides a comprehensive governance platform for Software Supply Chain Security Management to companies that source, build, buy, or use software applications. The software supply chain contributes 95% of a company's digital risk, with 56% of supply chain vulnerabilities remaining unpatched or going unfixed–exposing organizations and customers to cyberattacks. The Lineaje portfolio secures companies from these attacks and enables compliance through four integrated products: SBOM360, SBOM360Hub, Open-Source Manager (OSM), and Third Party Risk Management (TPRM). Lineaje empowers organizations to secure their software by mitigating risk and staying compliant–maintaining trust, transparency, and cost savings as a result.

