The Inn Above Tide Named One of Travel + Leisure's Best 100 Hotels in the World for 2024 And One of Readers' Favorite 15 Inn's in the United States

Travel + Leisure's 2024 World's Best Awards reflect a diverse global traveler's perspective, with hotels from 38 countries making the cut. Properties across destinations like India and Southeast Asia also earned high praise this year.

With just 33 guestrooms and suites, each offering breathtaking views of the San Francisco Bay, Inn Above Tide is celebrated for its romantic ambiance and exceptional amenities. One Travel + Leisure reader described it as "quite likely the most romantic inn in the United States," highlighting the inn's appeal for couples seeking a serene, waterfront escape. Additional amenities such as complimentary bicycle rental and a nightly wine-and-cheese reception further enhance the guest experience.

General Manager Mark Flaherty expressed his excitement about the award, stating, "We are absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition from Travel + Leisure. It is a testament to our dedicated team and the unique experience we strive to offer each of our guests. Being named among the world's best hotels is an honor we cherish deeply."

About The Inn Above Tide:

The Inn Above Tide is the Bay Area's only truly waterfront retreat, offering a sanctuary of elegance and comfort just minutes north of San Francisco, across the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in Sausalito. As Northern California's sole luxury, waterfront boutique property, it provides guests with stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, private balconies, and a range of luxurious amenities. Each of the 33 guestrooms and suites is individually designed, featuring elements such as fireplaces, soaking tubs, and private patios. The Inn Above Tide continues to evolve with multiple renovations over its 29-year history, the latest of which includes a new two-room suite with an expansive deck, full kitchen, dining room, and versatile living room-cum-intimate meeting venue.

For more information, visit www.innabovetide.com.

