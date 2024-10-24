The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection Welcomes Joseph Humphrey as Executive Chef and Adrien Cuenin as Director of Food & Beverage

Renowned Culinary Leaders Bring Extensive Expertise to Iconic Los Olivos Destination

LOS OLIVOS, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, a premier gastronomic destination in the heart of California's Central Coast, is pleased to announce the appointments of Executive Chef Joseph Humphrey and Food & Beverage Director Adrien Cuenin. Together, they will elevate the property's renowned culinary and beverage experiences, bringing a shared passion for regional cuisine and a commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

"We are thrilled to have Chef Humphrey and Adrien Cuenin join our team," said Joern Schwaiger, general manager, The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Chef Humphrey's innovative culinary approach paired with Adrien's leadership expertise will drive The Inn at Mattei's Tavern's future success. Their deep appreciation for our region's resources, from local farms to the vibrant community of purveyors, will elevate the dining experience for our guests."

Chef Joseph Humphrey's three decades of experience include working with the Brennan family in New Orleans and key roles alongside Bradley Ogden and Michael Mina in San Francisco. He earned Michelin stars at The Restaurant at Meadowood and Cavallo Point, which he opened, and has led acclaimed Bay Area restaurants, a major restaurant group and a fine dining consulting firm. Recently, he consulted for Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection and Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection. Originally from Tallahassee, Florida, and a long-time Bay Area resident, Humphrey enjoys the coast, gardening and amateur auto mechanics. As executive chef, he will oversee four food and beverage venues at The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, including The Tavern, the signature restaurant highlighting the region's abundant produce with rustic-to-refined dishes.

"The Inn at Mattei's Tavern has a unique position in the Central Coast wine country, surrounded by an abundance of local farms, fishermen and ranchers, which are essential for crafting authentic cuisine," said Joseph Humphrey, executive chef, The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection. "I am excited to contribute to the next chapter of this storied property, blending its historic charm with innovative culinary creations."

Adrien Cuenin, the newly appointed director of food & beverage, brings wide-ranging experience from his recent role as assistant director of food & beverage at Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Hawaii. Born in Miami and raised between Florida and France in a family immersed in hospitality, Cuenin's career includes roles at Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood and leadership positions at SLS Beverly Hills, where he supported Chef José Andrés' culinary vision and later contributed to the success of the two-Michelin-starred Somni. Outside of his profession, Cuenin enjoys soccer, pickleball and traveling the world. Cuenin's global perspective and deep understanding of the Auberge brand make him the ideal choice to lead the property's food and beverage program.

"My journey in hospitality has always been driven by a passion for creating immersive experiences that showcase the distinct character of each property," said Adrien Cuenin, director of food & beverage, The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection. "I am excited to contribute to the exceptional culinary program at Mattei's Tavern by crafting experiences that capture the spirit of the Central Coast while upholding the excellent service that defines Auberge Resorts Collection."

Humphrey and Cuenin will work together to guide the food and beverage team at The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, ensuring that each dining experience reflects the property's rich history and connection to the surrounding region, further establishing The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection as a leading gastronomy destination in the Central Coast wine country.

About The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection

Set on a historic piece of land adorned with old-growth palm trees and in close proximity to numerous vineyards, the hotel originally served as a popular stagecoach stop in the late 1800s. Considered the social center of the Santa Ynez Valley through the 1930s, the property has remained a lively local landmark, revered and enjoyed for generations. Opening in early 2023 as The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, the resort features 67 luxury guest rooms and cottages that blend the simplicity of modern farmhouse design with historic charm. The culinary program highlights the seasonal flavors of Los Olivos, combining sophisticated ingredients with ranch-inspired flavors for enjoyable, everyday dining. The Inn features an inviting outdoor pool lined with cabanas and a welcoming poolside bar, serving lighter Mediterranean-inspired fare and colorful cocktails. The new state-of-the-art Lavender Barn, an Auberge Spa, boasts five treatment rooms and one couples suite, two pools, a sauna and steam room. Modern indoor-outdoor event spaces, ideal for weddings and gatherings, offer a refined, country-inspired setting that blends sophistication with rustic charm.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/matteistavern

Connect with The Inn at Mattei's Tavern on Instagram and Facebook at @matteistavernauberge.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 28 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations. Auberge Resorts Collection is part of The Friedkin Group.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Threads, Twitter and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

About The Friedkin Group

The Friedkin Group is a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Westside and Northside Lexus, Accelerated Solutions Group, The Friedkin Group International, Copilot Capital, Auberge Resorts Collection, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, AS Roma, AS Cannes, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit www.friedkin.com.

