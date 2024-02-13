The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe Announces The Opening of New Mila Moursi Spa

"With her reputation for innovation and an enviable client list of Hollywood's elite, The Mila Moursi Spa at The Inn adds to the allure of our storied property," said Vikram Sood, Managing Director, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Post this

Before opening her own spa in 1981 and launching her own brand in 1985, Mila Moursi studied esthetics in Paris, going on to study cosmetic chemistry as a disciple of Dr. Louis Renaud, renowned French chemist and artisan known for creating luxurious and timeless formulas. For 30 years and counting, Moursi has been dedicated to providing her A-list clientele luxuriously effective French skin care and treatments at the Mila Moursi Skin Care Institute in Los Angeles.

Through the synergy of science, nature, and skin care expertise, Moursi helps restore and maintain healthy-looking, radiant skin. Her philosophy is that beauty and wellness are interconnected, and that beauty radiates from within. Eating healthily, getting proper sleep and hydration, and leading an active lifestyle all contribute to good skin health. Moursi loves to teach her clients about the importance of consistency and discipline in their lifestyle choices, and The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe delivers a naturally compatible experience with healthful, locally-sourced food, tranquil and serene accommodations, and a host of wellness activities from hiking and biking to horse-back riding and yoga.

The Mila Moursi Spa at The Inn is the brand's second location, with an exclusive French skin care menu featuring a selection of Mila Moursi's most popular treatments including LED light therapy, Mila Moursi Signature Sculpting Rejuvenation Treatment, Intensive Face Lifting Treatment, a cell regenerating Oxygen Facial, a gentle Biobrasion treatment and more. The retail store at the Mila Moursi Spa offers the best of Moursi's award-winning skin care line, featuring products created with the MM-5 Complex, an expertly calibrated system of plant-derived stem cells, peptides, collagen, elastin, amino acids and innovative ingredients to address all signs of aging. All estheticians and body technicians at the spa are personally trained by Moursi, ensuring each guest has the celebrated experience that she is known for.

"I am thrilled to bring our state-of-the-art French skin care and innovative techniques to our new Mila Moursi Spa at The Inn," says Mila Moursi, esthetician and founder of The Mila Moursi Skin Care Institute. "The Inn is an idyllic and luxurious retreat that reflects the splendor of Southern California, which will effortlessly appeal to our clientele and provide the perfect backdrop for head-to-toe revitalization and renewal."

Following its comprehensive property-wide reimagination, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe now boasts 85 elegantly appointed suites, bungalows, and residences, each offering a blend of modern luxury and timeless charm. In addition to the new Mila Moursi Spa, The Inn features signature restaurant Lilian's, a culinary gem serving exquisite dishes crafted with locally sourced ingredients; Bing's Bar, a craft cocktail haven named for renowned local and star of the silver screen Bing Crosby; and an array of recreational activities, including golf, tennis, hiking, biking, and horseback riding. At The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, guests will experience the best of Southern California in an effortlessly chic setting.

Treatments at The Mila Moursi Spa at The Inn start at $250, and nightly rates at The Inn start at $785. To make a reservation or for more information, please visit www.theinnatrsf.com or call (858) 367-7656.

