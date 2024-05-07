The Innovation Project Selects the Teaching Channel's EMPOWER Platform to Further Teacher Growth

"We're proud to partner with Teaching Channel, which has a proven track record of empowering teachers to improve their practice," said Sharon Contreras, CEO of TIP. "Together, we'll help teachers throughout North Carolina transform the lives of thousands of students." Post this

"We're proud to partner with Teaching Channel, which has a proven track record of empowering teachers to improve their practice," said Sharon Contreras, CEO of TIP. "Together, we'll help teachers throughout North Carolina transform the lives of thousands of students."

The RTT program focuses on the most powerful school-based influence on student achievement: recruiting, developing, and retaining teachers, teacher leaders, and principals. To inspire educators' professional growth, NIC members will engage in leadership academies, professional learning communities, and individual and peer coaching. To promote diversity in the educator pipeline, districts in the NIC will partner with historically Black colleges and universities to create year-long, equity-driven recruitment and retention systems. Participating schools will also support new educators who are taking Praxis Tests.

"We're honored to join TIP in carrying out this important, transformative work," said Don Rescigno, managing director at Teaching Channel. "We look forward to engaging this dedicated group of educators with our award-winning video-based platform to foster a culture of continuous learning, coaching, and self-reflection that ultimately improves student outcomes."

"Teaching Channel's professional learning platform will give thousands of North Carolina teachers, coaches, and leaders access to over 1,800 videos of exemplary practice along with reflection, collaboration, and coaching tools that are proven to impact educators and the students they serve," said Mike Smith, president of Teaching Channel.

Districts supported by the grant include:

Asheboro City Schools;

City Schools; Edgecombe County Schools;

Schools; Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools;

Lexington City Schools;

Mount Airy City Schools;

City Schools; Scotland County Schools;

Schools; Vance County Schools; and

Schools; and Warren County Schools.

For more information about the Teaching Channel EMPOWER Platform used by TIP, visit TeachingChannel.com. Go to TIPNC.org to learn more about The Innovation Project.

About Teaching Channel

Teaching Channel is dedicated to empowering educators to be their very best in the classroom. Continuing education and professional development are just the start. We offer video-based learning, self-reflection and coaching tools, and downloadable guides to help in the classroom. All of our learning content and tools are designed to keep your teachers engaged, empowered, and inspired. Whether your teachers want to learn at their own pace or as a collaborative group, we have courses and advisors suited for all schedules, all grades, and all topics. Enable your team to thrive and perform at their best in the classroom so their students can, too. Visit TeachingChannel.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Leah Carroll, PRP Group, 1 952-564-9022, [email protected], prp.group

SOURCE Teaching Channel