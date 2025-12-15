The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction and The Plastic Surgery Center Open New Luxury Surgical Destination in Glen Rock

"We set out to create an exclusive destination for patients seeking the most advanced reconstructive and aesthetic surgery anywhere in the world," said Dr. Joseph Dayan, MD, MBA, FACS. Post this

Unlike traditional medical offices, the new facility was designed to evoke calm and comfort. Award-winning Pavarini Design of New York City led the interiors, featuring refined millwork, a soothing palette, and tactile finishes. The space prioritizes patient dignity and privacy, with a distinct arrival lobby and dedicated exit path. Warmed spa robes, pre- and post-procedure suites, companion lounges, and wellness-inspired refreshments reflect the attention to every detail, balancing patient experience with clinical workflow.

Glen Rock was chosen for its blend of sophistication and accessibility. As one of northern New Jersey's most desirable suburbs, its proximity to New York City makes it ideal for patients seeking exceptional results in a discreet environment.

"What makes this facility truly special is the harmony it creates between expertise and experience," said Dr. Sidney Rabinowitz, MD, FACS, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with IFAR and TPSC. "By bringing reconstructive and cosmetic specialists together in one elevated space, we've created a seamless journey for patients—one that combines world-class skill with an atmosphere of calm, care, and attention to detail. Every element was designed to make people feel seen, supported and confident from the moment they arrive."

The Glen Rock center houses advanced diagnostic technology and specialty treatments often found only in major academic institutions. Services include continuous glucose and metabolic monitoring, curated intravenous therapies for hydration and recovery, and a dedicated wellness and longevity suite offering aesthetician-led, evidence-based treatments that complement surgical care.

"We believe Glen Rock offers the care, precision, and design that honors what patients have invested in their health and well-being," said Dr. Dayan. "For many of our patients—often women balancing demanding lives—this center offers a pause, a restorative space where they can focus on themselves with the confidence that every detail has been considered. We built it for those who expect global-level expertise in a private, serene environment. The opening of our Glen Rock center creates an international destination where excellence in surgery meets an experience worthy of the people we serve."

Glen Rock is easily accessible from LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy, Newark Liberty, and Teterboro international airports, welcoming patients from across the U.S. and abroad. The facility is located at 208 Harristown Road, Second Floor, Suite 201, Glen Rock, NJ 07452.

About The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction

The Institute specializes in advanced reconstructive surgery and innovative healthcare solutions. Our expert team addresses numerous conditions, ranging from cancer-related deformities and hand trauma to peripheral nerve disorders. Based on an academic, collaborative care approach, we bring together the specialized training and expertise of leading surgeons and medical teams to deliver transformative results.

With clinics across the country, The Institute attracts patients from around the globe by providing access to the world's most accomplished doctors, state-of-the-art surgical techniques, and advanced medical technologies. We are dedicated to cutting-edge research and advancing medical frontiers, persistently raising the bar on what is possible in reconstructive healthcare.

