The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction Announces Addition of Dr. Joseph Dayan and Launch of The Institute for Lymphatic Surgery and Innovation

According to the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, an estimated 1 in every 1,000 people in the United States suffers from lymphedema. Among cancer survivors, the prevalence is higher, with about 20-40% of breast cancer survivors developing lymphedema, particularly post-surgery and radiation therapy. The economic impact of lymphedema includes direct medical costs for treatment and indirect costs such as lost productivity.

Dr. Andrew Elkwood, practicing surgeon and founder of The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction stated, "Dr. Dayan's arrival marks a significant milestone for patients seeking advanced treatment options for lymphedema, a condition that poses significant challenges for individuals, particularly those undergoing breast cancer treatment. While lifelong compression and physiotherapy have been standard treatment approaches, many patients continue to experience disease progression despite their compliance. Dr. Dayan's expertise offers hope for those in need of alternative solutions."

"Joining The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction and establishing The Institute for Lymphatic Surgery and Innovation will offer patients suffering from lymphedema a new option for care that will feature state-of-the-art techniques with use of some of the newest technology and instruments in the world," said Dr. Dayan. "Our established presence in NJ and partnerships with some of the most well-known reconstructive surgery practices throughout the United States will offer patients new innovative options for care of this prevalent disease."

In addition to assembling a clinical team of experts in lymphatic surgery, The Institute for Lymphatic Surgery and Innovation purchased a Mitaka microscope, the highest resolution microscope available designed specifically for intricate procedures such as lymphatic surgery, allowing surgeons to visualize and operate on lymphatic vessels with exceptional clarity and precision. Other advanced instruments being used at The Institute include an ultra-high frequency ultrasound and ICG lymphangiography, further enhancing specific care for patients.

Dr. Dayan began seeing patients from around the world and performed the first lymphatic surgery at The Valley Hospital on August 16th. The surgery included immediate lymphatic reconstruction using lymphovenous bypass to reduce the risk of lymphedema at the time of axillary dissection.

Dr. Dayan's surgical contributions extend to several areas. For breast reconstruction, he utilizes techniques that use the patient's own tissue, including DIEP, GAP, and PAP flaps. Notably, Dr. Dayan pioneered the DUG flap technique, expanding treatment options for a broader range of patients. Dr. Dayan has extensive microsurgical experience utilizing a range of techniques to reanimate the face due to facial paralysis from conditions like parotid cancer, acoustic neuroma, Bell's Palsy and developmental facial paralysis. He is an expert in surgical planning that utilizes nerve transfers, grafts and muscle transfers to restore function and quality of life to patients with facial paralysis.

Prior to joining The Institute, Dr. Dayan spent 10 years at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he established lymphatic surgery and facial nerve programs, and honed his skills through an esteemed fellowship in advanced microsurgical reconstruction at the renowned Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taiwan.

Dr. Dayan was honored with the prestigious Godina Traveling Fellowship in recognition of his significant contributions to microsurgery. With over 100 peer-reviewed publications, numerous book chapters, and his recent editorial work on a textbook dedicated to lymphedema, Dr. Dayan continues to advance knowledge and understanding in his areas of expertise. He serves as the founding president of the American Society for Lymphatic Surgery and has been a dedicated board member of the Lymphatic Education and Research Network for over a decade.

Dr. Dayan has been recognized with several prestigious awards, including Castle Connolly's America's Top Doctor in 2024, Top Doctor in the New York Metro Area in 2023, and national and regional Top Doctor in New York Magazine from 2016 to 2020.

Dr. Dayan is currently seeing patients in Westwood, NJ. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.AdvancedReconstruction.com or call 833-598-2417.

About the Institute for Advanced Reconstruction

The Institute specializes in advanced reconstructive surgery and innovative healthcare solutions. Our expert team addresses numerous conditions, ranging from cancer-related diseases and hand trauma to peripheral nerve disorders. Based on an academic, collaborative care approach, we bring together the specialized training and expertise of the country's finest surgeons and medical teams to deliver transformative results.

With clinics across the country, The Institute attracts patients from around the globe by providing access to the world's most accomplished doctors, state-of-the-art surgical techniques, and advanced medical technologies. We are dedicated to cutting-edge research and advancing medical frontiers, persistently raising the bar on what is possible in reconstructive healthcare.

The Institute is a member of The Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA).

Media Contact

Ed Cunning, Vice President of Marketing & Customer Experience, The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction

