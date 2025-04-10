The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction Opens Flagship Surgical Center in New Jersey

"The opening of this facility marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide life-changing care to our patients, many of whom live with hard-to-treat chronic conditions," said Dr. Andrew Elkwood, Founder of The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction. Post this

By uniting a team of specialists in one location, this new flagship eliminates the need for patients to travel between multiple facilities, making it easier than ever to access the care they need. The integrated care model streamlines consultations, diagnostics, and treatment planning, providing a seamless and supportive experience for patients and their loved ones.

The new facility serves patients seeking transformative cosmetic enhancements, complex reconstructive procedures, and specialized hand surgery, with a multidisciplinary team dedicated to delivering exceptional outcomes. Patients will benefit from the expertise of:

Renowned reconstructive surgeons at The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction, providing microsurgical solutions for intricate nerve-related issues and life-changing procedures to restore function and mobility.

Expert cosmetic surgeons at The Plastic Surgery Center, providing procedures that help patients achieve their vision of beauty and reclaim their confidence through tailored approaches.

Highly specialized hand and upper extremity surgeons at the Center for Hand & Upper Extremities, who are dedicated to restoring independence for patients suffering from hand injuries, wrist dysfunction, and other upper extremity conditions.

Award-winning breast health experts at the Premier Surgical Network and Breast Center of New Jersey , offering a comprehensive range of surgical care, from breast reconstruction to advanced oncology treatments.

Skincare and aesthetic care professionals at It Aesthetix, a luxury medical spa, offering medical-grade treatments that empower patients to enhance their natural beauty with the latest non-surgical options.

The new facility is located about 1 mile from exit 109 on the Garden State Parkway, at 331 Newman Springs Road, Building 2, First Floor, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

An open house will take place on May 7, 2025, with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Festivities, including light bites, refreshments, giveaways, and raffles sponsored by It Aesthetix, will continue until 8 p.m.

About the Institute for Advanced Reconstruction

The Institute specializes in advanced reconstructive surgery and innovative healthcare solutions. Our expert team addresses numerous conditions, ranging from cancer-related deformities and hand trauma to peripheral nerve disorders. Based on an academic, collaborative care approach, we bring together the specialized training and expertise of leading surgeons and medical teams to deliver transformative results.

With clinics across the country, The Institute attracts patients from around the globe by providing access to the world's most accomplished doctors, state-of-the-art surgical techniques, and advanced medical technologies. We are dedicated to cutting-edge research and advancing medical frontiers, persistently raising the bar on what is possible in reconstructive healthcare.

