The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction Welcomes Dr. Mary Jo Wright: Addressing Critical Local Market Demand

New McKinney, Texas Clinic to Provide Comprehensive Care: Offering a Full Spectrum of Services from Breast Cancer Treatment to Advanced Breast Reconstruction
MCKINNEY, Texas, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction, a world-class center for revolutionary, state-of-the-art reconstructive surgery and peripheral nerve procedures, has announced the addition of Dr. Mary Jo Wright to its esteemed team of surgeons. Dr. Wright's arrival in the Dallas region is a significant development, as it will greatly enhance patient care in response to the increasing need for specialized treatment of breast cancer and advanced cancer reconstruction. According to the Texas Department of Health, breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among women in Texas, compared to the second highest in women across the nation.
"We are delighted to announce the addition of Dr. Mary Jo Wright to our McKinney practice," said Dr. Andrew Elkwood, CEO of the Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance, practicing surgeon, and founder of The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction. "Her outstanding expertise and distinguished background bring unmatched care to our team. With the addition of Dr. Wright, we strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services, further enriching our patients' experiences."
Dr. Wright brings unparalleled expertise and dedication to her practice, having served three fellowships in trauma/critical care, breast cancer surgery, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. She also has an illustrious background as a trauma surgeon in the US Army, completing two tours in Iraq and achieving the rank of Colonel.
"It's evident that our community requires specialized care to fulfill a rising need," said Dr. Wright. "Joining the Institute for Advanced Reconstruction allows me to use my skills to help women restore their self-image, regain confidence, and feel whole again. By providing a full spectrum of services, including breast cancer treatment, advanced breast reconstruction, and cosmetic surgery, we aim to deliver exceptional care and compassion to every patient from diagnosis through recovery."
Dr. Wright will also provide cosmetic surgery consultations at the McKinney location. The clinic is located at 4510 Medical Center Dr, Suite 202, McKinney, TX 75069, within the Medical City McKinney physician office building.
About the Institute for Advanced Reconstruction
The Institute specializes in advanced reconstructive surgery and innovative healthcare solutions. Our expert team addresses numerous conditions, ranging from cancer-related deformities and hand trauma to peripheral nerve disorders. Based on an academic, collaborative care approach, we bring together the specialized training and expertise of the country's finest surgeons and medical teams to deliver transformative results.
With clinics across the country, The Institute attracts patients from around the globe by providing access to the world's most accomplished doctors, state-of-the-art surgical techniques, and advanced medical technologies. We are dedicated to cutting-edge research and advancing medical frontiers, persistently raising the bar on what is possible in reconstructive healthcare.
