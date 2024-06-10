The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction Welcomes Dr. Mary Jo Wright: Addressing Critical Local Market Demand

"It's evident that our community requires specialized care to fulfill a rising need," said Dr. Wright. Post this

Dr. Wright brings unparalleled expertise and dedication to her practice, having served three fellowships in trauma/critical care, breast cancer surgery, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. She also has an illustrious background as a trauma surgeon in the US Army, completing two tours in Iraq and achieving the rank of Colonel.

"It's evident that our community requires specialized care to fulfill a rising need," said Dr. Wright. "Joining the Institute for Advanced Reconstruction allows me to use my skills to help women restore their self-image, regain confidence, and feel whole again. By providing a full spectrum of services, including breast cancer treatment, advanced breast reconstruction, and cosmetic surgery, we aim to deliver exceptional care and compassion to every patient from diagnosis through recovery."

Dr. Wright will also provide cosmetic surgery consultations at the McKinney location. The clinic is located at 4510 Medical Center Dr, Suite 202, McKinney, TX 75069, within the Medical City McKinney physician office building.

About the Institute for Advanced Reconstruction

The Institute specializes in advanced reconstructive surgery and innovative healthcare solutions. Our expert team addresses numerous conditions, ranging from cancer-related deformities and hand trauma to peripheral nerve disorders. Based on an academic, collaborative care approach, we bring together the specialized training and expertise of the country's finest surgeons and medical teams to deliver transformative results.

With clinics across the country, The Institute attracts patients from around the globe by providing access to the world's most accomplished doctors, state-of-the-art surgical techniques, and advanced medical technologies. We are dedicated to cutting-edge research and advancing medical frontiers, persistently raising the bar on what is possible in reconstructive healthcare.

