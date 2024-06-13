The Institute for Building Technology and Safety Unveils New Website

"Our new site both clearly describes our services and capabilities, while also bringing our work to life with real-world examples of our impact and visuals of our staff doing the work they love." - Karen Johnson, IBTS Market Engagement Director Post this

Visitors to the new IBTS site will enjoy refreshed content, an updated design, and a streamlined and enhanced user experience. Given the wealth of technical and professional services that IBTS provides—including building code and regulatory services, clean energy solutions, compliance and monitoring, resilience planning, municipal services, market research, and outreach—the new site prioritizes organization and an elegant structure to ensure users can readily connect with the organization's work and find the information they need.

"Our new site both clearly describes our services and capabilities, while also bringing our work to life with real-world examples of our impact and visuals of our staff doing the work they love," said Karen Johnson, IBTS Market Engagement Program Director, who managed the site redesign. Karkera adds that this combination reflects IBTS' vision. "We take pride in our decades of proven service and technical expertise, while also recognizing that it is IBTS' heart and passion for our work that draws so many of our clients, partners, and talent to us," she noted.

The site's design meets WCAG 2.2, ADA, and Section 508 accessibility standards. It also uses AccessiBe, an accessible website solution that allows users to adjust their experience through profiles customized to be seizure safe and support those with visual, ADHD, cognitive, and motor needs. "Accessibility is a priority for both IBTS, our clients and, most importantly, for the visitors who come to our site," Johnson said. "We're thrilled to know our new site offers the best experience for all users."

IBTS' work is guided by a Board of Directors with representatives from the Council of State Governments (CSG), the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), the National Association of Counties (NACo), the National Governor's Association, and the National League of Cities (NLC).

Media Contact

Karen Johnson, Institute for Building Technology and Safety, 571-357-4820, [email protected], https://www.ibts.org

SOURCE Institute for Building Technology and Safety