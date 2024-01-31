The Institute for Global Affairs Announces Five New Nonresident Fellows

"Since IGA began the nonresident fellow program two years ago, we have brought together and supported accomplished scholars dedicated to our mission of educating the public about geopolitical issues shaping the world today." - Allyn Summa, IGA executive director Post this

IGA's executive director Allyn Summa commented, "Since IGA began the nonresident fellow program two years ago, we have brought together and supported accomplished scholars dedicated to our mission of educating the public about geopolitical issues shaping the world today."

The five nonresident fellows named to the program are:

Andrew Payne , PhD. is a lecturer in foreign policy and security at City, University of London , and a research associate at the University of Oxford , whose research examines the influence of domestic politics on US foreign policy and military strategy. He is author of the book, War on the Ballot: How the Election Cycle Shapes Presidential Decision-Making in War ( Columbia University Press, 2023). Andrew also serves on the board of Chatham House.

, PhD. is a lecturer in foreign policy and security at City, University of , and a research associate at the , whose research examines the influence of domestic politics on US foreign policy and military strategy. He is author of the book, War on the Ballot: How the Election Cycle Shapes Presidential Decision-Making in War ( Press, 2023). Andrew also serves on the board of Chatham House. Kerry Chávez, PhD, is an instructor in the political science department and project director at the Peace, War, and Social Conflict Lab at Texas Tech University . She is also a two-time nonresident research fellow at the Modern War Institute at West Point . Kerry's research agenda concentrates on the implications of emerging technologies on international security and foreign policy.

. She is also a two-time nonresident research fellow at the Modern War Institute at . Kerry's research agenda concentrates on the implications of emerging technologies on international security and foreign policy. Patrick Hulme , PhD. is a postdoctoral research fellow with the international security program at the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Patrick's research focuses on executive-legislative relations in the conduct of US foreign policy, as well US-China relations and nuclear policy. He holds a JD from the University of California, Los Angeles , and recently earned his PhD in political science from the University of California, San Diego .

, PhD. is a postdoctoral research fellow with the international security program at the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. Patrick's research focuses on executive-legislative relations in the conduct of US foreign policy, as well US-China relations and nuclear policy. He holds a JD from the , and recently earned his PhD in political science from the . Rachel George , PhD. is director of educational content at the Council on Foreign Relations and a lecturing fellow at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy's Center for International Development. Her expertise across international development, human rights, and international law drives a research agenda on issues related to humanitarian intervention and conflict resolution.

, PhD. is director of educational content at the Council on Foreign Relations and a lecturing fellow at of Public Policy's Center for International Development. Her expertise across international development, human rights, and international law drives a research agenda on issues related to humanitarian intervention and conflict resolution. Tom Le , PhD. is Associate Professor of Politics at Pomona College , whose research focuses on international security, war and memory, and demography with a particular focus on US alliances in Asia . He is author of the book, Japan's Aging Peace: Pacifism and Militarism in the Twenty-First Century ( Columbia University Press, 2021), and has been widely published both in the academic and popular press.

Mark Hannah, who leads IGA's Independent America project, also welcomed the cohort. "We're pleased to welcome such a talented and ambitious group of policy-minded scholars to the organization. Their insights on a breadth of topics — from international aid and emerging technologies to US-China relations and the nexus between domestic and foreign policy — will be critical during a presidential election year in which international crises are likely to be the subject of intense public debate."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Allyn Summa

Executive Director, Institute for Global Affairs

[email protected], (202) 765-3177

About the Institute for Global Affairs

IGA pursues industry-leading research on geopolitics and global affairs, creates relevant, objective, fact-based content, tools, and programming, and partners around the world to:

Drive Awareness: Elevate geopolitics and global affairs as relevant, essential, and accessible to individuals, organizations, and communities everywhere.

Increase Understanding: Expand knowledge of geopolitics and global affairs among the public, particularly young people, and historically marginalized and underrepresented groups.

Support Action: Enable people everywhere to bring an understanding of geopolitics and global affairs into their daily lives and decision-making.

Learn more at http://www.instituteforglobalaffairs.org.

Media Contact

Katharine Starr, Eurasia Group, 2025405144, [email protected], https://instituteforglobalaffairs.org/

SOURCE The Institute for Global Affairs