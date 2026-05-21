The Institute for Primary Facts and DEFIANCE.org Launch National Campaign to Bring the Trump-Epstein Memorial Reading Room to Every American.

Partnership unveils a mobile installation to tour the country with 3.5 million pages of evidence.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Institute for Primary Facts (IPF) and DEFIANCE.org today announced a joint campaign to take the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room on the road. The mobile installation — a touring "bookmobile" version of the Tribeca exhibition that has drawn national media coverage over the past two weeks — will travel to cities, landmarks, and communities across the country, putting the physical weight of the DOJ's Epstein files in front of Americans who can't fly to lower Manhattan to see them.

DEFIANCE.org has committed $100,000 to kickstart the effort by building the bookmobile. The two organizations are launching a public crowdfunding campaign tonight to take it on a national tour at DEFIANCE.org/bookmobile.

"The reading room in Tribeca proved something important: when you put 17,000 pounds of evidence in front of people, they can't look away," said David Garrett, lead organizer of the Institute for Primary Facts. "Now we're putting it on wheels. We're going to drive this to every city we can afford to reach. The DOJ stopped investigating. The public hasn't."

The two groups have worked closely together with Epstein survivors, their families, and sexual assault groups to use the transparency campaign to keep the controversy in full public view.

"This is what civic infrastructure looks like in 2026," said Miles Taylor, Executive Director of DEFIANCE.org and a former Trump official who has been a vocal critic of the president. "An administration that puts Donald Trump's name on passports, battleships, and ballrooms is hoping Americans forget what his name is actually attached to. We're not going to let them. The Trump-Epstein 'Bookmobile' is going to be impossible to ignore — and so are the survivors it honors."

The mobile reading room will feature curated volumes of the partially redacted Epstein files released by the Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a detailed timeline of the documented Trump-Epstein relationship, and a tribute to the more than 1,000 victims and survivors of Epstein's trafficking network. Visitors will be able to engage with the material in small groups, capture content on their own devices, and connect with survivor advocacy organizations.

The crowdfunding campaign launches tonight at DEFIANCE.org/bookmobile to bring the installation to cities around America. Tour stops will be announced via social media in the days leading up to each arrival. The organizers are hoping to launch the bookmobile around America's 250th birthday.

ABOUT THE INSTITUTE FOR PRIMARY FACTS

The Institute for Primary Facts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advancing civic literacy through immersive, traveling museum exhibits designed to provide accessible, fact-based explorations of the foundational elements of American democracy. The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room is its inaugural installation.

ABOUT DEFIANCE.ORG

DEFIANCE.org is a pro-democracy 501(c)(4) civic action organization that mobilizes Americans to counter abuses of power and corruption through lawful, peaceful, and defiant action. Founded in 2025, DEFIANCE.org operates weekly civic campaigns and crowd-sourced nationwide action to hold the Trump administration accountable.

Media Contact

Scott Goodstein, DEFIANCE.org, 1 2022568320, [email protected], https://defiance.org

SOURCE DEFIANCE.org