The Institute for Women's Policy Research (IWPR) Announces Major New Grant from Melinda French Gates for Its Economic Equity and Women's Health Research

The Institute for Women's Policy Research (IWPR) today announced the receipt of a new substantial grant from philanthropist Melinda French Gates, founder of Pivotal. The grant is part of a significant new funding commitment from Ms. French Gates to promote women's empowerment globally in light of the recent setbacks in women's rights and growing challenges to social progress in the U.S. and worldwide.

"We are deeply honored to receive this support from Melinda French Gates, a true pioneer for women's empowerment," said Dr. Jamila K. Taylor, IWPR President and CEO. "This grant will play a key role in advancing our work to win economic equity for all women and improve women's health across the United States. I am deeply grateful to Ms. French Gates for her continued leadership on behalf of women everywhere and for the confidence she has shown in IWPR with this support."

Today, May 28, Melinda French Gates kicked off the next chapter of her philanthropic efforts by dedicating significant new funding to promote women's empowerment globally. In doing so, she emphasized the urgent need to infuse capital into organizations and individuals committed to advancing equality and dismantling barriers impeding women's progress.

"My commitment is to ensure we are doing more to unlock women and girls' power, and we are accelerating progress now," said Melinda French Gates, founder of Pivotal. "The organizations we're working with have a proven track record in fighting to protect women's rights and advancing their power and influence in the United States. I look forward to all they will continue to accomplish."

The Institute for Women's Policy Research strives to win economic equity for all women and eliminate barriers to their full participation in society. As a leading national think tank, IWPR builds evidence to shape policies that grow women's power and influence, close inequality gaps, and improve the economic well-being of families. Learn more at http://www.iwpr.org.

