The Insurance School of Tampabay has a new web based Self Study Class Approved

Kazor, the Chief Academic Officer, stated, "Our staff boasts over 90 years of Life and Health Experience and over 120 years of Property Casualty experience." Tweet this

As an additional boost to the students' grasp on the subject, we provide extra tools such as vocabulary games and digital flashcards. This comprehensive course will be offered at a reasonable rate of $317, granting students six months of unlimited access to the course materials.

Insurance School of Tampa Bay, previously known as The Insurance School of SW Florida, was founded by Thomas Williams, CLU. Christopher Kazor, CIC, Lutcf, and CDEI, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, acquired the school. Kazor, the Chief Academic Officer, stated, "Our staff boasts over 90 years of Life and Health Experience and over 120 years of Property Casualty experience. In addition, we employ two instructors with comprehensive real estate experience bringing further insight to our Title Insurance Continuing Education Classes."

The school's strength lies in the extensive experience of the staff and their ability to create relevant and challenging quiz and test questions. As the Insurance School of Tampa Bay continues to expand its offerings, it remains committed to providing high-quality, accessible education to help launch the next generation of insurance professionals.

To learn more about The Insurance School of Tampa Bay or to enroll in the new online course, please visit our website www.isotampabay.com or call us at 813.833.5777.

Media Contact: Christopher P Kazor CIC, Lutcf, CDEI Insurance School of Tampa Bay Telephone: 813.833.5777 Email: ([email protected] ) Website: (www.isotampabay.com or www.insuranceschooloftampabay.com )

Media Contact

Christopher P Kazor.CIC.Lutcf, CDEI, Insurance School of TampaBay, 1 813.833.5777, [email protected], isotampabay.com

SOURCE Insurance School of TampaBay