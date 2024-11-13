The Integrative Healthcare Symposium Announces 2025 Conference Program

"We are thrilled to again have so many of the leaders in the field coming to share their knowledge with us," said Woodson Merrell, MD. "The event is a wonderful opportunity to gather as a community; for CME/CE-level education and inspiration." Post this

"Over the last six months, our team has been facilitating conversations with our board members to ensure we're providing education from a diverse group of experts," said Caitlin Ewing, Symposium Conference Manager. "We have a lot of subspecialty topics this year; longevity, mind-body and lifestyle medicine are key focus areas, too. The goal is to provide advanced, actionable learnings for practitioners to implement into their practices immediately. Attendees will leave New York City feeling inspired and ready to propel the industry forward!"

The 2025 conference program will feature more than 40 sessions, including "An Evidence Based Program to Build Resilience and Well-Being Using Integrative Approaches," led by Anjali Bhagra, MD, MBA; "The Gut-Brain Axis: Understanding Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction," led by Adam Perlman, MD, MPH; and "Environmental Toxins and Mental Health: What Practitioners Can Share to Improve Outcomes," led by Aly Cohen, MD, FACR. Additional speakers include JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN, EP-C; Rudrani Banik, MD, IFMCP; William A. Seeds, MD; Kara Fitzgerald, ND, David Perlmutter, MD, FACN; and Eboni Cornish, MD.

"I am so excited to be chairing the 20th annual Integrative Healthcare Symposium this February in NYC," said Woodson Merrell, MD. "We are thrilled to again have so many of the leaders in the field coming to share their knowledge with us. The event is a wonderful opportunity to gather as a community; for CME/CE-level education and inspiration."

Continuing education credits will be available at the 2025 Symposium; detailed information will be shared in the new year. To view the current program, click here.

About the Integrative Healthcare Symposium

Founded in 2005, the Integrative Healthcare Symposium is the east coast's premier event for integrative and holistic healthcare practitioners. Each year, the in-person event attracts hundreds of practitioners including medical, osteopathic, chiropractic and naturopathic doctors, registered nurses and nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered dieticians, nutritionists, massage therapists, health coaches, psychologists and more. With timely educational offerings led by industry experts, the opportunity to earn continuing education credits, meaningful peer connection and a dynamic exhibit hall, the Symposium is a must-attend event for integrative healthcare practitioners. For more information, visit http://www.ihsymposium.com.

