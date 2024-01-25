The Integrative Healthcare Symposium Expands with Added Networking, On-site Offerings in 2024

"As we look to the future of the Symposium, our goal is to create an event that empowers and advances both the individuals in attendance and the integrative healthcare industry as a whole," said Christina Henderson, Event Director, Integrative Healthcare Symposium. Post this

With the Symposium a few weeks away, the educational program, speaker lineup and networking events are in place. 2024 attendees will access a conference program featuring 42 sessions and more than 50 expert speakers, while also having the opportunity to earn continuing education credits for a variety of fields. Dr. Daniel Kraft will present his keynote "The Future of Integrative Health & Medicine: Where Can Technology Take Us?" Friday, February 16; even more educational opportunities will be available at the Community Hub in the exhibit hall, which will feature free sessions and panels.

The expanded 2024 exhibit hall will include three floors of exhibiting brands, the New Product Showcase and multiple social events. Attendees and exhibitors alike can expect more dedicated time for connection compared to previous editions with events like the Opening Night Reception on Thursday, February 15, and a Networking Happy Hour the evening of Friday, February 16. Additional on-site offerings include an interactive podcast booth powered by Integrative Practitioner (Official Media of the Symposium), a bookstore and book signing event with numerous authors, a free movement class and additional space dedicated to networking.

"Our team believes deeply in the power of in-person learning and connection," said Henderson. "As we look to the future of the Symposium, our goal is to create an event that empowers and advances both the individuals in attendance and the integrative healthcare industry as a whole."

Register for the 2024 Integrative Healthcare Symposium:

Access three days of education, networking and business opportunity this February 15-17 at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. Click here to register.

For questions about attending, contact Attendee Relations Coordinator Emma Galeckas at [email protected] .

at . For questions about exhibiting, contact Group Sales Manager Carmella Perrone at [email protected] .

at . For media inquiries, contact Marketing Manager Genae Salinas at [email protected] .

About the Integrative Healthcare Symposium

Founded in 2005, the Integrative Healthcare Symposium is the east coast's premier event for integrative and holistic healthcare practitioners. Each year, the in-person event attracts hundreds of practitioners including medical, osteopathic, chiropractic and naturopathic doctors, registered nurses and nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered dieticians, nutritionists, massage therapists, health coaches, psychologists and more. With timely educational offerings led by industry experts, the opportunity to earn continuing education credits, meaningful peer connection and a dynamic exhibit hall, the Symposium is a must-attend event for integrative healthcare practitioners. For more information, visit http://www.ihsymposium.com.

