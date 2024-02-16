The Integrative Healthcare Symposium Kicks off 2024 Event with Education, Exhibits and Networking

"This is my first Symposium as Event Director, and it's so inspiring to see these practitioners come together and share their passion for healthcare, patients and the industry," said Christina Henderson, Event Director, Integrative Healthcare Symposium. Post this

Day One of the 2024 Symposium kicked off Thursday, February 15 with a full day of conference sessions followed by the Opening Reception in the exhibit hall. Thursday's educational sessions spanned topics including personalized nutrition, lifestyle medicine and menopause and featured speakers such as James Gordon, MD, Shai Efrati, MD, Tieraona Low Dog, MD, ABOIM and many more. The evening reception celebrated the opening of the 2024 exhibit hall, which features nearly 200 brands and organizations.

Days Two and Three of the Symposium will host more educational sessions, Dr. Daniel Kraft's keynote presentation, an open exhibit hall and additional networking opportunities. Also taking place are interactive Community Hub sessions in the exhibit hall, an immersive sound bath experience, live podcast recordings with Integrative Practitioner and the 2024 Visionary Award Presentation.

Learn More

The 2024 Integrative Healthcare Symposium is held February 15-17, 2024 in New York City. Click here to view the event schedule; to register for a conference or exhibit hall pass, visit this page.

About the Integrative Healthcare Symposium

Founded in 2005, the Integrative Healthcare Symposium is the east coast's premier event for integrative and holistic healthcare practitioners. Each year, the in-person event attracts hundreds of practitioners including medical, osteopathic, chiropractic and naturopathic doctors, registered nurses and nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered dieticians, nutritionists, massage therapists, health coaches, psychologists and more. With timely educational offerings led by industry experts, the opportunity to earn continuing education credits, meaningful peer connection and a dynamic exhibit hall, the Symposium is a must-attend event for integrative healthcare practitioners. For more information, visit http://www.ihsymposium.com.

Media Contact

Genae Salinas, Diversified Communications, 2078425647, [email protected], https://www.ihsymposium.com/

SOURCE Integrative Healthcare Symposium