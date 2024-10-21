The Integritus Group is Proud to Announce Consumer Cellular as a Valued Client

Consumer Cellular has chosen The Integritus Group to implement a comprehensive loss prevention strategy that includes retail audits and risk mitigation services. Post this

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Consumer Cellular," said Kevin O'Brien, EVP of Business Development. "This partnership will enhance Consumer Cellular' s operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, brand compliance, and profit protection, among other advantages, and we look forward to contributing to their ongoing success."

"Selecting The Integritus Group as our partner was a clear choice for us," stated Justin Gorman, Vice President of National Retail. "We believe their services will significantly enhance our operations, and we are excited about the potential of this partnership."

About The Integritus Group (Division of SEMM Holdings, LLC)

The Integritus Group recognizes the vital role that loss prevention, auditing, and safety play in a successful business. To achieve these demanding objectives, our team adopts a comprehensive approach to total retail loss. We offer either a complete outsourcing solution or a co-sourcing model to enhance existing departments. For further details about The Integritus Group and its offerings, please visit https://www.theintegritusgroup.com/retail-solutions/

About Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular is the top-rated wireless provider that provides cell phones and no-contract service plans primarily to those 50+. Founded over 25 years ago on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to the safety and convenience of cellular service, they have become well known for their 100% U.S.-based, award-winning customer support. Consumer Cellular has been honored by J.D. Power as #1 in Customer Service among Value MVNOs, 17 Times in a Row, making it the Most Awarded Brand for wireless customer service. In 2024, the company was also ranked #1 in network coverage and customer satisfaction among wireless carriers from ACSI. Based on 2024 ACSI® Survey of customers rating their own Wireless Service Provider. ACSI and its logo are registered trademarks of the American Customer Satisfaction Index LLC. Learn more at www.theacsi.org. Additionally, the company has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list 12 times. The company has been an approved AARP Provider for over 14 years and offers AARP members exclusive discounts on service. The Scottsdale, AZ. based company is privately held with 2985 employees and utilizes the nation's largest voice and data networks, which cover 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular' s wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as directly to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. For J.D. Power 2022 Wireless Customer Care Mobile Virtual Network Operator Study award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications, and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Instagram , and YouTube.

