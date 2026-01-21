The Intelligent Dealership Challenges One of Automotive Retail's Biggest Lie: That New Tech Fixes Old Operations

Todd Smith notes, "The Intelligent Dealership is a blueprint for fixing the foundation and using AI to drive profit, efficiency, and better customer experience without turning the dealership into a science project." Post this

Dealerships are drowning in disconnected tools, inconsistent workflows, and data that can't be trusted. Leaders are asked to run a modern business while operating off fragmented reports, vendor dashboards, and tribal knowledge. In that environment, adding "AI" isn't transformation, its acceleration, often in the wrong direction.

"AI doesn't create clarity, it punishes the lack of it," said Smith. "If your data is messy and your operations are inconsistent, AI won't save you. It makes the gaps louder. The Intelligent Dealership is a blueprint for fixing the foundation and using AI to drive profit, efficiency, and better customer experience without turning the dealership into a science project."

Now available on book.qoreai.com, The Intelligent Dealership reframes AI as an execution layer, not a novelty. It lays out how dealership leaders can build an intelligence-ready operation by focusing on:

Data as infrastructure: how to make dealership data usable, reliable, and owned

Decision velocity: how leaders shorten cycles from insight to action

Role-based intelligence: turning raw systems into answers each team can actually use

Practical AI deployment: the use cases that improve outcomes now, not "someday"

Sustained execution: the operating cadence that keeps performance from sliding back

About Todd Smith

Todd Smith is a pioneer in automotive technology, transforming how dealerships harness data and AI to drive profitability. As CEO of QoreAI, he's building the industry's first AI-powered system of intelligence—turning dealership data into actionable insights that optimize sales, marketing, and operations. Previously, he founded ActivEngage, scaling it into the largest managed chat provider in automotive. He also advises and invests in emerging auto tech as Managing Director of Kyzor. More information is available at toddsmith.ai.

About QoreAI LLC

QoreAI LLC helps dealerships take control of their data and turn it into decision-ready intelligence and automation across Sales, Service, and Marketing, without becoming another marketing sender or adding operational drag.

