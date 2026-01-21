The Intelligent Dealership Details How Automotive Dealers Can Use AI to Drive Measurable Performance

Provides practical roadmap for improving data quality, accelerating decisions, reducing marketing waste, and preparing dealership leaders for an agentic workforce
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Todd Smith, veteran automotive technology executive and founder of QoreAI LLC, today announced the release of The Intelligent Dealership: How AI and Data Transform Automotive Retail- a dealership-operator playbook focused on a core reality: AI only creates value when a dealership's data and workflows are reliable. Written for Dealer Principals, GMs, executive managers, and OEM stakeholders, this step-by-step playbook enables leaders to modernize dealership performance using practical data discipline and AI, without adding unnecessary complexity.
Automotive dealerships nationwide are being asked to adopt AI while operating with fragmented systems across DMS, CRM, websites, and third-party vendors. In his new book, Smith argues that most AI initiatives stall because leaders try to automate prior to establishing data clarity and operational consistency.
"Dealers don't need more tools. They need a tighter operating system," noted Todd Smith. "AI is real, but it's not magic. If your data foundation is broken, AI just scales the mess. This book shows how to build a clean data foundation first, then use AI to drive profit and execution across the dealership."
In addition to previously working as a dealer principal himself, Smith has helped thousands of dealerships throughout his career in automotive tech. QoreAI currently supports 150+ automotive retail dealerships with data organization and activation.
The Intelligent Dealership outlines how to:
- Build a trusted data foundation across a dealership's core systems
- Transform raw data into role-based, decision-ready intelligence for leaders and managers
- Translate near-term wins with examples from practical AI use cases in Sales, Fixed Ops, and Marketing
- Measure execution to maintain improvements month over month
- Prepare dealerships for an agentic workforce, where AI agents support real workflows, not isolated demos
Early readers report a deeper understanding of how data and AI impact performance and decision-making. In dealer implementations, some early deployments have reported marketing expense reductions of 15% or more through improved targeting and reduced waste (results vary by dealership, baseline, and execution).
The Intelligent Dealership: How AI and Data Transform Automotive Retail is available today at book.qoreai.com.
Review copies and interview requests are available through the media contact below.
About Todd Smith
Todd Smith is a pioneer in automotive technology, transforming how dealerships harness data and AI to drive profitability. As CEO of QoreAI, he's building the industry's first AI-powered system of intelligence, turning dealership data into actionable insights that optimize sales, marketing, and operations. Previously, he founded ActivEngage, scaling it into the largest managed chat provider in automotive. He also advises and invests in emerging auto tech as Managing Director of Kyzor. More information is available at toddsmith.ai.
About QoreAI LLC
QoreAI LLC helps dealerships take control of their data and activate it across downstream systems and workflows, enabling intelligence and automation across the business. To learn more, visit www.qoreai.com.
