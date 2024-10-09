'The Interior Design World of Elaine Roberts' takes readers on a visual journey through the designer's most impressive creations

Elaine Roberts shares her expertise in creating timeless, family-friendly living spaces that exude warmth and comfort

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elaine Roberts returns to the publishing scene with "The Interior Design World of Elaine Roberts" (published by Archway Publishing). This coffee table book offers a colorful insight into an award-winning interior designer's pursuit of beauty, warmth and comfort as she showcases her most breathtaking creations.

"The Interior Design World of Elaine Roberts" is a collection of stunning photographs accompanied with step-by-step interior and exterior design advice from Roberts on how to create harmony and joy in every room. The author draws on her myriad experiences — from remarkable renovations of her own homes, to designing residences with her treasured clients, as well as co-design experiences with a remarkable builder. She leads readers on a visual and articulated journey of what went right and not-so-right, culminating in innovative and elegant arrangements of furniture, art, and personal collections. The book also features sections from historical to modern homes, lux living on the Coast, and fine design, wine, and a celebrity chef's French bonne cuisine favorites with pictures of clients' rooms that are perfect for celebrating with friends.

"In our ever-evolving digital world, people are eagerly searching for ways to make time at home joyous, peaceful, functional, and comfortable," the author states. "'The Interior Design World of Elaine Roberts' represents the art of creating sophisticated, timeless, family-friendly living spaces that focus on a welcoming aesthetic… I want them to preview, read and reread the book as a resource for making their dreams come true for designing and redesigning their home into a joyous world of their own."

"The Interior Design World of Elaine Roberts" will appeal to those looking for interior design inspirations, budget-conscious renovations, and insights on how to awaken a home into a memorable, timeless residence. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/847035-the-interior-design-world-of-elaine-roberts to get a copy.

"The Interior Design World of Elaine Roberts"

By Elaine Roberts with Lauren Tompkins

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 248 pages | ISBN 9781665748643

E-Book | 248 pages | ISBN 9781665748636

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Elaine Roberts is an accomplished interior designer and educator with a rich background in both art and design. Growing up surrounded by classical art and historical homes, Roberts' passion for aesthetics led her to earn an Allied ASID and a Ph.D. in literacy and culture. She has authored several books and created a three-hour credit course for the Georgia Real Estate Board on leveraging home design for better sales. Author of several books, Roberts is a member of the American Society of Interior Designers and the creator of Elaine Roberts Interiors. She was honored in 2020 as an ASID Industry Insider by the magazine Modern Luxury Interiors Atlanta. The Elaine Roberts Interiors booth at Scott's Antique Market in Atlanta was where she was found each month sharing her inspirations with buyers, clients, and other vendors. Roberts recently moved to San Antonio to live near her family and pursue new design endeavors.

