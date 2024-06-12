The International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) Launches SellYourWay.org ‒ a New Website Dedicated to the Education of Small Business Owners

"We know that business sellers and buyers need the representation and guidance of a professional business broker to achieve the best results. Now, we have the platform to educate business owners about these benefits and the sales process." - Kylene Golubski, Executive Director, IBBA Post this

Once the research was complete, the IBBA started an extensive due diligence process to find the right partner to make their vision a reality. The IBBA selected Consult PR Inc., AKA The Digital WOW, to be their technology partner. With 25 years of experience, the firm provided a robust platform to deliver educational information in dynamic ways. The content on SellYourWay.org was designed to engage business owners‒to help them understand that business brokers provide the expertise to guide them, manage the entire sales process and ease the stress of ownership transfer.

"At the IBBA, we believe that small business continuity provides crucial retirement security for business sellers, future potential for business buyers, and essential income and benefits for employees. We know that business sellers and buyers need the representation and guidance of a professional business broker to achieve the best results. Now, we have the platform to educate business owners about these benefits and the sales process." - Kylene Golubski, Executive Director, IBBA

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for business brokers. The association provides business brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA directly at [email protected].

