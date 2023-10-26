The International Mass Timber Conference's Rapid Growth Inspires Improvements and New Partnerships for the 8th Annual Event in 2024

After a 43% increase in attendance in 2023, the world's largest mass timber event aims to build better — and even bigger — March 26–28, 2024.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over 3,000 attendees from 39 countries packed the Oregon Convention Center at the International Mass Timber Conference last March, an increase of 900 from the year before. In preparation for even more attendees in 2024, the event's producers — Trifecta Collective and WoodWorks — are thrilled to announce updates for the 8th annual event, set for March 26–28, 2024, in Portland, Oregon.

The Mass Timber Conference's hallmark has been constant improvement and innovation each year to add ever-increasing value for attendees. The 2024 theme is "Timber Beyond Boundaries," which compliments the conference's annual tradition of expanding capacity, functionality, and attendee experience. For 2024 the Mass Timber Conference has launched the following upgrades:

Optimized the location of the exhibit halls and educational tracks to the north side of the Oregon Convention Center, which offers a vastly improved layout and easier navigation compared to the 2023 event and is closer to event hotels.

Convention Center, which offers a vastly improved layout and easier navigation compared to the 2023 event and is closer to event hotels. Doubled the seating capacity of the educational track rooms to 900-1,000 seats per track.

Enhanced and simplified hotel room reservations, added even more hotels to choose from, and introduced dedicated customer support for reservations.

Created a second Portland buildings tour to serve increasing demand.

buildings tour to serve increasing demand. Expanded the exhibit hall an additional 30,000 square feet.

Added two pre-conference mass timber workshops, hosted by WoodWorks, on Tuesday, March 26 — a basics workshop titled "A Comprehensive Introduction to Mass Timber Design" and an advanced workshop titled "Advancements in Timber: Cutting-Edge Mass Timber Research and Design."

And as always, attendees will continue to enjoy the following complimentary benefits:

Most meals are included on March 27 and 28 — a full breakfast, hearty lunch, and free hors d'oeuvres at receptions — giving attendees more time to build their business and connections instead of searching for food.

and 28 — a full breakfast, hearty lunch, and free hors d'oeuvres at receptions — giving attendees more time to build their business and connections instead of searching for food. Unlimited coffee and tea are served in the exhibit hall all day on March 27 and 28. Instead of waiting in line at the coffee shop, attendees can get right to business over a hot cup.

and 28. Instead of waiting in line at the coffee shop, attendees can get right to business over a hot cup. A free, hot-off-the-press PDF of the annual International Mass Timber Report — fully updated and improved for 2024 — is sent to each attendee's email inbox during the event. This must-have report helps readers proceed with and sell mass timber projects with greater confidence.

In addition, the conference is excited to partner with the Urban Land Institute (ULI) — specifically ULI Northwest and the ULI Randall Lewis Center for Sustainability — for its first-ever educational track dedicated to developers. One of four educational tracks, ULI's Track 4 is titled "Developer Outlook: Building the Business Case for Mass Timber." ULI is the oldest and largest network of cross-disciplinary real estate and land use experts in the world with 48,000 members. Developers are one of the fastest growing and one of the largest industry types at the conference and this partnership is expected to accelerate developer attendance and participation even further.

"ULI is thrilled to align with the International Mass Timber Conference as a collaborative partner for the 2024 event," said Andrea Newton, Executive Director of ULI Northwest. "We look forward to developing fresh content to continue to attract and support the industry, as well as officially being a part of this important event."

The 2024 exhibit hall is already close to selling out with very few exhibit spaces left on the show floor. Most sponsorships are sold but a few remain. Exhibit spaces and sponsorships may be ordered on the Map Your Show order form.

Pass registration is open at masstimberconference.com/register. Save 30% off the full rate on select Full and 1-Day passes through January 10.

Conference partners are ULI Northwest and the ULI Randall Lewis Center for Sustainability, Province of British Columbia, and the USDA Forest Service.

Premier sponsors are Timberlab, Kallesoe Machinery, Kalesnikoff, Western Archrib, Maxxon, Mercer Mass Timber, XL Construction, and SmartLam. Other conference sponsors include Freres Engineered Wood, Think Wood, Sansin, Nordic Structures, Rothoblaas, Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Business Oregon, Skanska, Hexion, Sterling Structural, Vaagen Timbers, Simpson Strong-Tie, Weyerhaeuser, Swinerton, USG, Aon, Ledinek, and MINDA.

About the Conference

The International Mass Timber Conference is the world's largest gathering of mass timber professionals, including designers and architects, engineers, builders, mass timber producers, developers, code officials, and more. Its goal is to help attendees build a better business, build better buildings, and build a better planet℠. The conference is produced by Trifecta Collective and WoodWorks.

Conference Position Statement

We believe that a greater use of mass timber products is the innovative, disruptive, modern, and sustainable choice necessary for building in a fast-growing world. And we believe in giving our conference attendees the highest quality experience for your event dollar — a relentless pursuit of value so you can learn more, connect better, build smarter, and take your business to the next level while helping make the world a better place℠.

About Trifecta Collective

Trifecta Collective is a trade show platform formed by GreyLion and trade show industry professionals, Rick McConnell and Jennifer Hoff. Mr. McConnell has extensive experience building and leading industry events across multiple industry sectors and has previously held senior leadership roles at Hanley Wood and Informa. Ms. Hoff has an equally impressive track record in show management, having held numerous positions at National Tradeshow Productions and more recently as the Founder of Taffy Event Strategies, which she continues to run today. Since 2021, Trifecta Collective has been building a portfolio of market-leading trade shows and events that are leaders in their respective market segments.

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks provides free one-on-one project assistance as well as education and resources related to the code-compliant design of non-residential and multi-family wood buildings. WoodWorks technical experts offer support from design through construction on a wide range of building types, including mid-rise/multi-residential, educational, commercial, corporate, institutional and public.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT:

www.masstimberconference.com

https://vimeo.com/trifectacollectivellc/2024-mass-timber-conference-promo

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/mass-timber-conference/

https://www.facebook.com/masstimberconference/

https://twitter.com/masstimberconf

https://www.instagram.com/masstimberconference/

Media Contact

Tom Waddell, Trifecta Collective, 1 406-546-5977, [email protected], https://trifectacollectivellc.com/

Shelby Snelson, Trifecta Collective, 1 817-680-4896, [email protected], https://trifectacollectivellc.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Trifecta Collective