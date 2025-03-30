The International Tour Management Institute (ITMI) Partners with Landmark Tours to Deliver Experiential Learning for Tourism Professionals

Since ITMI's founding, our vision has been to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, by continually evolving with the travel industry. Our partnership with Landmark Tours combines tour management best practices with hands-on experiences, so that students learn by doing. Post this

"In 1976 when ITMI was founded, our vision was to continually evolve with the travel industry, while maintaining the highest standards of professional training," reflects Ted Bravos, ITMI founder. "This innovative partnership with Landmark Tours illustrates that kind of evolution. By combining traditional tour management principles with hands-on experiences, our students and alumni learn by doing, thus fostering the next generation of versatile tourism professionals."

"Landmark Tours is excited to partner with ITMI to provide destination training to students," says Jeremy Hundt, COO at Landmark Tours. "Since the pandemic, our industry has suffered a shortage of tour directors and guides with vast experience in various destinations. We're proud to be a part of the collective effort to provide the tourism industry with well-rounded professionals to fill a great need and carry our industry forward."

What Students will Learn:

Students and alumni can complement their traditional ITMI Master Class training with an exclusive opportunity to shadow Landmark Tours professionals on actual tours. This hands-on experience includes:

Real-world tour shadowing with seasoned professionals

Delivering live commentary

Feedback from experienced instructors

Direct exposure to guest interactions and tour management

Professional networking opportunities

Comprehensive, self-directed e-learning modules are available for all students, to provide them with an understanding of the industry and the responsibilities of a tour manager or guide.

About ITMI:

Since 1976, ITMI has been America's premier training and certification program for professional tour directors, guides, motor coach drivers and travel staff. For more information about ITMI contact Joan Keddell (415) 957-9489, [email protected] or Annemarie Osborne 949-237-2906, [email protected], or visit http://www.itmisf.com.

About Landmark Tours:

With over 33 years in business, we are known for high-quality vacations worldwide. Our itineraries combine must-see sights with cultural experiences. Our planning ensures exceptional and memorable travel experiences. Our industry-leading Guest Protection Plan allows guests to cancel for any reason and receive a full refund. For more information contact Jeremy Hundt [email protected] or visit https://www.gowithlandmark.com/

Media Contact

Joan Keddell, International Tour Management Institute (ITMI), (415) 957-9489, [email protected], www.itmitourtraining.com

Annemarie Osborne, TerraPro Solutions, (949)237-2906, [email protected]

SOURCE International Tour Management Institute (ITMI)