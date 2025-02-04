The International Trademark Association's 2025 New York Conference on Trade Secrets in the Age of AI

As AI continues to reshape industries, it is imperative for businesses to understand how to protect their intellectual assets while embracing the opportunities this technology presents. This Conference will provide invaluable insights and strategies for navigating this complex landscape. Post this

"As organizations navigate the complexities of the rapidly evolving digital landscape, protecting trade secrets has become more challenging than ever," said María González Gordon, Conference Co-Chair and Managing Partner at CMS Spain. "This Conference will provide crucial guidance on adapting a multi-jurisdictional approach to traditional trade secret protection strategies."

Through in-depth sessions examining crucial aspects of trade secret protection and management, registrants will explore the intersection of trade secrets and brands, delving into global legal frameworks and their importance to brand protection. Special attention will be given to the new EU directive on training algorithms and its implications for trade secrets.

"What sets this Conference apart is its focus on practical, real-world applications," noted Scott Mayhew, Conference Co-Chair and Senior Corporate Counsel at Zoetis (USA). "Participants will learn not only about the fundamentals of trade secrets but also how to develop sustainable processes for managing them throughout their lifecycle—from identification and protection to potential evolution into patents."

The program will address critical issues such as mitigating risks posed by current and departing employees, managing trade secrets in remote work environments, and protecting sensitive information in online storage. Sessions will also cover multijurisdictional enforcement strategies, the impact of quantum computing and encryption technologies, and the unique considerations of AI-created IP.

"Trade secrets are a cornerstone of innovation and competitiveness in the modern economy," said INTA President Elisabeth Stewart Bradley, Vice President of Innovation Law: Head of Trademarks, Copyrights, and Brand Protection, Bristol Myers Squibb (USA). "As AI continues to reshape industries, it is imperative for businesses to understand how to protect their intellectual assets while embracing the opportunities this technology presents. This Conference will provide invaluable insights and strategies for navigating this complex landscape."

Featured speakers include:

Christian Czychowski , Technology Contract Lawyer and Partner, NORDEMANN ( Germany )

, Technology Contract Lawyer and Partner, NORDEMANN ( ) Carol Fang , Global Head of IP, Novartis ( USA )

, Global Head of IP, Novartis ( ) Diane Fiddle, General Counsel, Qloo ( USA )

) Elisabeth Kasznar Fekete, Senior Partner, Kasznar Leonardos ( Brazil )

) Ceyda Maisami, Chief IP Counsel, HP ( USA )

) Etienne Sanz de Acedo , CEO, International Trademark Association ( USA )

, CEO, International Trademark Association ( ) Kathryn-Ann Stamm , Of Counsel, Cravath, Swaine & Moore ( USA )

, Of Counsel, Cravath, Swaine & Moore ( ) Elisabeth Stewart Bradley , VP of Innovation Law: Head of Trademarks, Copyrights, and Brand Protection, Bristol Myers Squibb, 2025 INTA President (USA)

The Conference, titled The Business of Trade Secrets: Navigating the Challenges and Opportunities in the Ever-Changing World of AI, will take place in the heart of Manhattan's Financial District at Convene, 1 Liberty Plaza. The program will run from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm EST on March 19, and from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm EST on March 20.

Learn more and register for The Business of Trade Secrets Conference.

