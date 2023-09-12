The International Volcanic Wines Conference Will Return To New York City On June 18, 2024

Master Sommelier and award-winning author John Szabo, along with Volcanic Wines International, proudly announces the fourth edition of the Conference that brings together producers from all over the volcanic world.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After the resounding success of its 2023 return, the International Volcanic Wines Conference (IVWC) is thrilled to announce its fourth edition, set to take place in the heart of New York City on June 18, 2024.

This eagerly anticipated event, created and hosted by Volcanic Wines International, in partnership with renowned Master Sommelier and award-winning author John Szabo, promises to be an even more spectacular showcase of volcanic wines from around the world with a strong educational component.

The third edition In 2023 featured a sold-out schedule of masterclasses and a richly diverse grand tasting, with 46 producers showcasing 152 exceptional wines from 18 distinct volcanic regions, making the event the single largest exhibition of volcanic wines in the world. Over 300 members of the press and trade attended, reflecting the increasing interest and demand for authentic wines from these unique volcanic terroirs.

Volcanic Wines International remains committed to educating the trade about the distinctive geological conditions and natural forces that shape volcanic vineyards, and highlighting the individuality of the wines that arise from each. As consumers and industry professionals alike continue to seek wines with singular character and compelling backstories, the volcanic wines category championed by the IVWC is a near-endless source of new discoveries.

With the fourth edition on the horizon, Colangelo & Partners, in collaboration with John Szabo MS, intend to continue their mission to educate the wine trade public about volcanic wines, from the smallest technical details to the broadest flavor profiles. The IVWC plans to expand the universe of volcanic wines in 2024 by welcoming an even greater range of countries, regions and wineries into the volcanic wine movement, while remaining true to the original mission and definition of volcanic wines as set out by John Szabo in his category-defining book, Volcanic Wines: Salt Grit and Power.

About John Szabo

Master Sommelier John Szabo was the first Canadian to add the "MS" after his name in 2004. He holds the international Wine & Spirits Education Trust Diploma with honors, as well as the Canadian Sommelier Guild diploma. He's principal critic for WineAlign.com, Canada's premiere wine resource, and co-host and producer of the podcast Wine Thieves with a global following in the trade. He contributes to many international trade and consumer publications and is currently co-writing a book on wine chemistry. He is a regular guest speaker at events worldwide and has traveled to virtually every wine producing country on earth, (volcanic and otherwise!) in pursuit of fine wine and to keep on top of this fascinating industry. In his spare time, he tends to his new vineyard in Prince Edward County, Ontario.

About Volcanic Wines International (VWI)

The mission of Volcanic Wines International is to take the leading role in defining and establishing a Volcanic Wine Movement, and to provide educational and promotional opportunities for volcanic wine producers internationally. Volcanic Wines International also plans to establish the volcanic wine brand as a premium category of high quality wines with a true sense of place.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/

