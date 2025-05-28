The Intersection of Innovation and Economic Development: Embry-Riddle Welcomes New Partners to Its Expanding Research Park

"Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is pleased to partner with each of these cutting-edge organizations that are advancing the tools and partnerships necessary to push the boundaries of innovation in the industry." - Embry-Riddle Vice President and COO Rodney Cruise Post this

Progetti Speciali Italiani (PSI)

Incorporated in 2006 with a visionary approach towards transforming Italy's aerospace industry, PSI brings a wealth of experience and innovation in the aerospace, defense, homeland security and energy sectors. The company will occupy a space within the technologically advanced incubator, which serves as the nexus between the university's wealth of intellectual and technological resources and the partner enterprises that stand to benefit from unparalleled support.

"In advancing our mission, we recognize the importance of a stronghold in the United States and understand the benefits of a strategic location near the space coast and in proximity to the world's leading aerospace and aviation education and research institutions," said PSI President Armando Orlandi.

Dr. Riccardo Bevilacqua, interim associate dean for Research at the College of Engineering on the Daytona Beach Campus, expressed his delight with PSI's location at the John Mica Engineering and Aerospace Innovation Complex (MicaPlex) — the cornerstone of Research Park. "As the university's Italian ambassador, I am excited to support their expansion into the U.S. market, leveraging Embry-Riddle's world-class aerospace and engineering expertise. This partnership will foster collaboration between PSI, our faculty, and students, providing hands-on research opportunities and innovative solutions in aerospace and advanced technologies."

PSI's presence at Research Park stems from a Florida state trade delegation mission to Italy in November 2024.

X-1FBO

X-1FBO is an aviation technology company that has redefined how fixed-base operators (FBOs) manage operations, customer engagement and payments through its innovative aviation software platform. Purpose-built for the business aviation sector, X-1FBO helps FBOs streamline fuel sales, elevate service and modernize customer experiences with integrated tools for operations management, real-time pricing, digital payments, mobile apps and data intelligence.

Beyond its core technology, X-1FBO also supports the aviation industry with advanced solutions like customer-facing web and mobile platforms, advanced hardware systems, standard operating procedure development and tailored process improvement services.

"We're thrilled to be joining the Embry-Riddle Research Park," said Jim Wiley, CEO and co-founder of GMSTEK, the parent company of X-1FBO. "Being on campus gives us a unique opportunity to connect with the next generation of aviation professionals. We're excited to bring more of the business aviation world to the university and its students — helping them gain real exposure to the systems, data and tools that drive the industry forward," he said.

Dr. Ronnie Mack, director of Research Park Operations, added, "One of our goals is to create an ecosystem where we can provide a network of support for both established businesses and start-up companies. Companies at Research Park have access to our university community not only at our Daytona Beach Campus but also at our Prescott, Arizona, campus, and through our Worldwide Campus network."

Tuvoli

Tuvoli, a leader in financial technology (FinTech) focused on private aviation, leads the industry in payment efficiency. Users of Tuvoli's platform benefit from aviation's fastest, most secure platform for quoting, booking and collecting payment for charter flights. Tuvoli enhances the capabilities and brand image of the charter operators and brokers it supports, by delivering a mobile friendly contract and booking process that is second to none. Through its partnership with Piermont Bank, Tuvoli is the only company in the private aviation space to offer the security of FDIC insured bank accounts held directly by each customer as a core part of its payment solution.

Mack expressed enthusiasm about the company's expansion into the Research Park. "Not only does locating at Research Park offer unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, but our existing tenant partners will also benefit from the connection, collaboration and business support necessary to bolster technological innovation," he said.

Greg Johnson, president and CEO of Tuvoli, stressed the significance of this expansion. "As an alumnus of Embry-Riddle, I know the passion that students and faculty have for creating innovative solutions across the aviation industry. Tapping into this talent will give us a strategic competitive advantage in a highly competitive market," he said.

As Tuvoli continues to grow, this new location at Embry-Riddle's Research Park represents a significant step forward in its mission to revolutionize the aviation technology landscape.

Impactful New Technologies, Startups Positioned for Growth

In addition to established companies that have provided demonstrated benefit to aviation and aerospace, Embry-Riddle's Research Park is home to a number of startup companies and technological innovators which will contribute innovative new benefits to not only Research Park but the industry as a whole.

Said Embry-Riddle's Cruise, "We welcome companies in their early stages of development and are pleased to offer collaboration, partnership and incubator space to new organizations positioned for long-term growth. These organizations are poised to change the world, and we look forward to playing a role in their rapid potential advancement."

RH Technologies (RHT)

RHT is a leading innovator in hypersonic technology and advanced wind-tunnel diagnostics, specializing in solutions for the most demanding testing environments. From hypersonic wind tunnels to biomedical labs, RHT's cutting-edge measurement technologies, such as self-aligned focusing schlieren (SAFS), deliver critical data in extreme conditions. RHT's product development, technical consulting and wind tunnel test support capabilities are built on the company's over 20 years of combined high-speed test experience and expertise.

"Embry-Riddle is known globally for its groundbreaking work and education in aviation and aerospace, and this co-location will not only enhance our research and development capabilities, but we will also have unparalleled access to outstanding early career talent who can help us to grow across sectors," said Dr. Luke Hill, RHT owner and co-founder.

Mack welcomed RHT to Research Park. "The RHT team have extensive experience in hypersonic aerothermodynamics and global measurement techniques. This important field is crucial to the future of the aerospace industry, and we're looking forward to the groundbreaking collaborations between industry and academia," he said.

Wave Vector Technology

Wave Vector Technologies is advancing wireless communications to deliver resilient, high-speed connections for aerospace missions using hybrid millimeter wave and optical technologies. Key innovations include small-satellite-compatible millimeter wave phased arrays and 1550 nm beam-scanning on-off-keying and coherent optical systems — enabling high-data-rate links critical for today's space missions. The hybrid architecture ensures enhanced resiliency even under the most challenging electromagnetic and atmospheric conditions.

"While advancing aerospace communications technology, the company is committed to providing Embry-Riddle students — renowned for their technical excellence — with opportunities to innovate and succeed in the space industry," said Wave Vector Technologies founder Dr. Eduardo Rojas. Rojas, an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science on the Daytona Beach Campus, is intimately familiar with the benefits of co-locating adjacent to the leading aerospace university. "Embry-Riddle's support for our growth and advancement is unparalleled, and I look forward to continued collaboration with other like-minded companies at the Micaplex," he said.

Mack echoed the enthusiasm of Rojas. "I've had the pleasure of collaborating with Dr. Rojas on multiple projects, and I'm excited for the potential of Wave Vector Technologies to provide critical architecture for the space missions of tomorrow," he said.

Cruise congratulated each of the new tenants on the expansion and strategic growth of their businesses.

"The aviation and aerospace industry continues to evolve at breakneck speed," Cruise said. "Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is pleased to partner with each of these cutting-edge organizations that are advancing the tools and partnerships necessary to push the boundaries of innovation in the industry through the skies and beyond. We look forward to productive collaborations leading to groundbreaking advancements in aerospace and aviation development."

