The Invisible Enemy Foundation Short Documentary Screening At Woodstock Film Festival

H.R. 9511 is a new Bill that could pave the way for victims and their families to receive comprehensive medical care and fair financial compensation. Post this

TheInvisibleEnemy.org is working with Congress to pass legislation that officially recognizes the veterans exposed to dangerous radiation and chemicals while serving on the Nevada Test and Training Range. H.R. 9511 is a new Bill that could pave the way for victims and their families to receive comprehensive medical care and fair financial compensation.

"As directors, we are incredibly grateful to share our film, detailing the injustice endured by Americans," said Mark Shapiro, Co-founder, Director and Producer at Backlot Docs. 'We continue to be inspired by the tireless efforts of Dave Crete and others, and it was our mission to speak a truth for the women and men who served honorably at the Nevada Test and Training Range. They must be compensated and have access to the comprehensive healthcare they are due."

"This is a vitally important film every American should see," said actor Matthew Modine, whose memorable roles include USMC Private Joker in Stanley Kubrick's classic Vietnam War drama Full Metal Jacket. Modine and Adam Rackoff serve as Executive Producers of The Invisible Enemy, as well as the critically-acclaimed, Oscar®-eligible documentary DOWNWIND.

"We hope The Invisible Enemy will raise nationwide awareness for all of our military veterans who've been exposed to radiation and hazardous chemicals in the line of duty. It's every citizen's duty to serve our veterans and assist them with the many physical and psychological battles some are still fighting," Modine said. "We also hope this movie spotlights the importance of passing federal legislation that aides our veterans in receiving the medical care and financial compensation they've earned."

DATE AND TIME: THE INVISIBLE ENEMY, part of the festival's This Is America program, will be screening on Saturday, October 19 at 1:30 PM at the Woodstock Community Center

LOCATION: Woodstock Festival | Woodstock Community Center| 56 Rock City Road, Woodstock, NY 12498

INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE: Dave Crete, Chairman of The Board, The Invisible Enemy Foundation and Mark Shapiro, Producer, Backlot Docs

About The Invisible Enemy Foundation

Our mission is to enact legislation that guarantees comprehensive medical treatment and just financial compensation for military personnel and their families who were exposed to environmental contamination while working at the Nevada Test & Training Range (NTTR).

U.S. Representative Mark Amodei of Nevada is leading an initiative to write new federal legislation that guarantees medical treatment and financial compensation to all military personnel who suffered illnesses from exposure to toxic radiation and materials released by nuclear testing on the NTTR.

Due the highly sensitive, top-secret classification of their deployments, the federal government has refused to be held accountable, claiming those personnel "were never there." As a result, most of the military personnel who served on the NTTR, and their families, have been unjustly and deliberately denied these benefits. The goal of our mission is to right this wrong. TheInvisibleEnemy.org is a registered 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, EIN # 92-3486613. Donations are 100% tax deductible.

About Backlot Docs

Backlot Docs creates documentary features, shorts and commercials. With locations in Los Angeles and Portland, the film company is owned by co-directors and producers Mark Shapiro and Douglas Brian Miller. Click for reel.

Backlot Docs released the award-winning, Oscar-eligible documentary DOWNWIND in 2023. The film features two-time Oscar winner Michael Douglas, Martin Sheen, Lewis Black and Matthew Modine. The documentary short The Invisible Enemy makes its festival debut in 2024.

Mark Shapiro is a filmmaker, producer and movie marketing professional with broad experience in the festival, distribution and film production environment. He formerly headed entertainment brand management for the animation studio LAIKA, where, in addition to studio identity, he also handled marketing endeavors for LAIKA's five Oscar-nominated features: Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Missing Link.

Douglas Brian Miller's Director of Photography credits include Why Did You Kill Me (Netflix True Crime Documentary), The Greed of Men, Comix, Beyond the Comic Book Pages and Rush Lights. In the Television market, Miller has served as Camera Operator for BET/Centric's Being, NBC's The Wendy Williams Show and The Montel Williams Show. In the growing world of new media, in partnership with various agencies such as J. Walter Thompson, TMP Worldwide, Group M and BP Studios, Miller has served as Director of Photography and Camera Operator for top brands including Apple, Boeing, Charles Schwab, Experian, E-Z UP Shelters, NXP, Sprint and Starbucks. Winner of fourteen Telly Awards, he also captured the 2022 Webby Award (People's Voice Winner, Best Series) for Between The Pages with Alane Adams.

Media Contact

Virginia Martino, Brand Ltd, 1 7022572345, [email protected], BrandLtd.com

SOURCE Backlot Docs