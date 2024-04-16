The Island of the Elyms' is set for a new marketing campaign in 2024

Published novel delves into the lives of four generations belonging to an affluent family, weaving together both tragic and humorous events that shape the experiences of each family member

PERTH, Australia, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Yvonne Cardogna makes her debut in the literary world with the publication of "The Island of the Elyms" (published by Trafford Publishing in November 2006). Set in a quaint Sicilian village, the novel delves into the lives of four generations of a prosperous family, intertwining both tragic and comedic events that shape each member's journey. Narrated by the spirited young girl Marianna, the story unfolds the clash between her romantic ideals and the reserved demeanor of her family.

Marianna cherishes the simple and authentic lifestyle of the rural workers, contrasting it with the artificial sophistication of her aristocratic lineage. She advocates for radical change within her family, embodying the evolving societal norms.

Despite Marianna's efforts, entrenched beliefs rooted in generations of historical turmoil resist change. Over time, Marianna discovers the cultural complexity of the island, embracing its rich heritage and contradictory nature.

The narrative spans through the tumultuous periods of the First and Second World Wars, depicting the emotional spectrum through a blend of humor and tragedy. Within the story, emerges a tale within a tale as Marianna explores the lives of her ancestors through her grandmother's memoirs.

As Marianna reconciles with her identity amidst familial differences, she faces the abrupt relocation to Australia, leaving behind her dreams and innocence. The novel concludes with Marianna's forced departure, echoing the timeless tragedy of emigration.

Cardogna reflects, "Those who have experienced migration will relate deeply to the story, while others will appreciate its historical context. It sheds light on the challenges migrants face in today's world, resonating with past migrations." When asked about the book's takeaway, Cardogna emphasizes the portrayal of navigating unfamiliar territories, finding solace in newfound hope amidst uncertainty. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/179270-the-island-of-the-elyms

"The Island of the Elyms"

By Yvonne Cardogna

Softcover | 7 x 10in | 398 pages | ISBN 9781412019828

Softcover | 7 x 10in | 400 pages | ISBN 9781412202046

E-Book | 1 pages | ISBN 9781466937109

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Yvonne Cardogna hails from Messina, Sicily, where she spent her early years before embarking on a journey to Australia with her family. In her new homeland, she built a life, marrying and raising two children. Initially involved in the family business, she later pursued higher education alongside her daughters as a mature age student. Her dedication was rewarded with a scholarship, culminating in her graduation from The University of Western Australia. Today, she takes pride in her role as a grandmother to two lovely girls, cherishing the bonds of family across generations.

