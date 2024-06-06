The ISPE Foundation Announces an Open Call for Applications for Professional Development Grants to Attend the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo

"The ISPE Foundation equips individuals with the skills, knowledge, and resources to break free from the generational cycle of adversity. It is a lifeline for individuals like me and a testament to the power of compassion and collective action," said Silas Tamufor. Post this

"The impact extends far beyond immediate assistance. The ISPE Foundation equips individuals with the skills, knowledge, and resources to break free from the generational cycle of adversity. It is a lifeline for individuals like me and a testament to the power of compassion and collective action," said Silas Tamufor, 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo Professional Development Grant Recipient. "Support has the potential to change lives, inspire confidence, uplift communities, and create a brighter future with a lasting impact."

The ISPE Foundation Professional Development Grant program is part of the ISPE Foundation's Scholarships and Grants pillar, one of its four philanthropic pillars. Each philanthropic pillar aims to improve the availability of a globally diverse and qualified workforce, to further enable the pharmaceutical industry to meet the demands for supplying transformational medicines to worldwide patient populations. Philanthropic pillars include Scholarships and Grants, ISPE Knowledge without Borders, Workforce Diversity, and Greatest Needs.

The deadline to apply for an ISPE Foundation Professional Development Grant to attend the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo is Friday, 28 June. Grant recipients will receive In-Person All Access registration to the 2024 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, travel reimbursement of airfare/train and hotel, and a two-year membership with ISPE. Grant recipients selected for the Professional Development Grant will be notified on Monday, 15 July.

Students and early-career professionals are welcome to apply here. Pharmaceutical professionals are encouraged to share the application with any students or recent graduate candidates in their network who may be eligible to apply. Anyone is welcome to support the program by visiting https://ispefoundation.org/scholarships-grants.

View video testimonials from recent grant recipients at https://www.youtube.com/@ISPEFoundation/videos.

Follow the ISPE Foundation on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ispe-foundation.

About the ISPE Foundation

The ISPE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ISPE International, is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization that supports ISPE's interests across the globe. Its mission is fueling global health equity by fostering access to knowledge and nurturing diverse talent. The ISPE Foundation is supported by an International Board of Directors and a global staff of association professionals and advisers. As an indication of their level of commitment, 100% of Board Members have contributed donations to support Foundation initiatives. Funded by the generosity of our donors, the Foundation champions programs that create opportunity, diversity, and success within the global pharmaceutical industry.

