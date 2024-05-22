The Italian Region of Umbria Makes its Grand Debut at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City this June

A group of world-class producers will showcase the bounty of this pristine region and promote its high-quality products to a widespread audience

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Region of Umbria, known as the "Green Heart of Italy", is thrilled to announce its first appearance at the Summer Fancy Food Show, June 23-25, 2024 at New York City's Javits Center.

For the first time, the magic and abundance of the Region of Umbria will be on full display at the Summer Fancy Food Show, with a delegation of ten producers with their distinctive gastronomical offerings. The Region will be In the Italian Pavilion at booths 2306-2314 and 2409-2417 for the duration of the fair, featuring an outstanding array of artisanal products, from local meats, pasta, and truffles to olive oil, and more, including the following: Antico Pastificio Umbro, Ar Tartufi, Azienda Agraria Piconi, Fattorie Umbre, Geofoods Srl, I Guinigi Lucca, Mangiarbene Srl, Marfuga Azienda Agraria, Oleificio Ranieri, Prosciuttificio Val Tiberino. The Region of Umbria will also present several cooking demonstrations with esteemed Umbrian Chef Andrea Tiberi, who will highlight the versatility and exceptional qualities of these artisanal products.

"New York's Summer Fancy Food Festival, the largest event in the United States for the food industry, represents an extraordinary opportunity for networking and commercial relationships for the Made in Umbria brands," says Michele Fioroni, Umbria's Deputy President for Economic Development. "Amongst a panorama of buyers, purchasing distributors, and other industry professionals, we are thrilled to attend this edition in such a large capacity, hoping to spread awareness about our Region's unique offerings,"

In addition to its strong presence at the Show, the Region of Umbria will be hosting a bespoke event on Monday, June 24th, from 6:00 - 9:00 pm at the renowned Italian delicatessen, Di Palo's with the distinguished Italian chef and business owner, Lou di Palo.

The event will be open exclusively to media, trade, and influencers who are interested in tasting firsthand the freshness and excellence of Umbria's unique and distinctive flavors with a cooking demonstration and wine pairing.

About The Region of Umbria

Umbria is the perfect destination in which to spend your holidays. It has nature and parks, cities rich in art and culture, outdoor sports, as well as internationally famous events. Food and wine will make your stay simply unforgettable. Umbria is a land encompassing a thousand facets and a thousand different souls into a single fresco, a blend of man, nature, intense spirituality, and secular pride. Every location has its unique identity, the result of millennia of civilization that have created many layers of history and resulted in timeless masterpieces throughout the Region: Umbrian, Etruscan. Saine and Roman influences came first, followed by the extraordinary period of the Middle Ages and then the spectacular Renaissance. At the end of the journey, one thing is certain: Umbria has a true penchant for beauty. Learn more at https://www.umbriatourism.it/

About Colangelo & Partners:

Colangelo & Partners specializes in wine and spirits brands and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com

