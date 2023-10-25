The Italian Trade Agency Celebrates Another Successful Edition of the "Italian Restaurants Today" Project

The Final Masterclass Will Be Hosted in Honor of World Pasta Day, on October 25th

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) of New York, the Italian government agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad, today will celebrate the 2023 successful edition of "THE ITALIAN RESTAURANTS TODAY" project, a series of virtual and in person masterclasses, hosted by awarded chefs and designed for both aspiring and professional chefs, as well as hospitality professionals, with the aim of enhancing their awareness of authentic Made in Italy products, culinary techniques, and presentation styles that make Italian cuisine unique.

Today, October 25th, at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, Chef Raffaele Solinas, Vice President of the AICNY (Associazione Italiana Chef New York), will showcase the finesse of Italian cuisine through the preparation of his signature Paccheri made with Pasta di Gragnano IGP, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, Extra Virgin Olive Oil DOP and Aceto Balsamico di Modena IGP.

The project was kicked off by 3 Michelin Star Chef Enrico Derflinger with his famous "Risotto del Principe Carlo", featuring Riso Carnaroli DOP, Gorgonzola DOP, Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, Extra Virgin Olive Oil DOP, Tropea Onion DOP and Black Tartufo di Alba DOP.

The second masterclass, hosted by Chef Fabio Viviani, Top Chef's Fan Favorite, highlighted his signature Pasta all'Amatriciana prepared with Guanciale DOP, Extra Virgin Olive Oil DOP, Calabria Chilis DOP and Pecorino Romano DOP.

Giovanni Mafodda, ITA Acting Trade Commissioner, and Raimondo Lucariello, Head of the Food & Wine Division, will dive into this edition's results ahead of the upcoming "Week of Italian Cuisine in the World" taking place this November from the 13th through the 19th.

The Week of Italian Cuisine in the World is the annual celebration that explores the popularity of Italian food and drink abroad, serving as evidence of the 'Made in Italy' brand's international success.

October 25th is also the perfect occasion to celebrate this successful culinary education project as it coincides with World Pasta Day, now in its 25th edition. Following Chef Solinas' masterclass in the morning at 12 pm, the Italian Trade Agency will continue the celebrations at iconic NYC Italian restaurant Ribalta. Starting at 5 pm attendees will commemorate this significant anniversary with a tasting of three classic Italian pasta dishes and a live show-cooking demonstration.

